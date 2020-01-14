Accessibility of the site: partially compliant

COMPLIANCE STATUS

Île-de-France Mobilités is partially compliant with the general reference framework for improving accessibility due to the non-conformities and derogations listed below.

TEST RESULTS

The audit of compliance with RGAA 4.1.2 carried out by Temesis reveals that:

52.24% of the RGAA criteria are met.

In detail:

Number of compliant criteria: 35

Number of non-compliant criteria: 32

Number of non-applicable criteria: 39

NON-ACCESSIBLE CONTENT

The content listed below is not accessible for the following reasons:

Non-compliance

List of non-compliant criteria:

1.2 Is every decoration image properly ignored by assistive technologies?

1.3 For each information-carrying image with a textual alternative, is this alternative relevant (except in special cases)?

1.9 Is each image caption correctly linked to the corresponding image if necessary?

2.2 For every executive with an executive ticket, is this executive ticket relevant?

3.1 In each web page, the information must not be given solely by colour. Is this rule respected?

3.2 Is the contrast between the colour of the text and the colour of its background sufficiently high in each web page (except in special cases)?

3.3 Are the colours used in the interface components or graphic elements that convey information sufficiently contrasted in each web page (except in special cases)?

4.2 For each pre-recorded time-based media with a synchronized verbatim transcription or audio description, are these relevant (except in special cases)?

5.4 For each data table with a ticket, is the ticket correctly associated with the data table?

6.1 Is each link explicit (except in special cases)?

6.2 Does every web page, every link, have a title?

7.1 Is each script compatible with assistive technologies, if necessary?

7.3 Is each script controllable by the keyboard and by any pointing device (except in special cases)?

7.5 In each web page, are status messages correctly rendered by assistive technologies?

8.3 Is the default language present in every web page?

8.7 Is each language change indicated in the source code in each web page (except in special cases)?

8.9 In each web page, tags must not be used solely for presentation purposes. Is this rule respected?

9.1 Is the information on each web page structured by the appropriate use of tickets?

9.3 Is every web page properly structured?

10.1 Are style sheets used on the website to control the presentation of information?

10.5 In Every Web Page, Are CSS Declarations of Element Background and Font Colors Used Correctly?

10.6 In every web page, is every link of an unobvious nature visible in relation to the surrounding text?

10.9 In each web page, information must not be given solely by shape, size or position. Is this rule respected?

10.11 For each web page, can the content be presented without loss of information or functionality and without having to scroll vertically for a window with a height of 256 px, or horizontally scroll for a window with a width of 320 px (except in special cases)?

10.13 Is the additional content that appears when focusing on or hovering over an interface component on each website can be controlled by the user (except in special cases)?

11.1 Does every form field have a label?

11.8 In each form, are items of the same nature in a list of choices grouped together in a relevant way?

12.3 Is the "site map" page relevant?

12.6 Can content clustering areas present in multiple web pages (header, main navigation, main content, footer, and search engine areas) be reached or avoided?

12.8 In each web page, is the tab order consistent?

13.3 In each web page, does each office document for download have, if necessary, an accessible version (except in special cases)?

13.10 In each web page, can the functionalities that can be used or available by means of a complex gesture also be available by means of a simple gesture (except in special cases)?

Exemptions for disproportionate burden

List of non-accessible content, derogated for disproportionate load:

No

Content not subject to the accessibility obligation

Files available in office formats published before September 23, 2018;

Third-party content that is not funded or developed by the organization concerned and is not under its control: Youtube Video Player, Chatbot (Screeb)

ESTABLISHMENT OF THIS ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT

This declaration was drawn up on 12 December 2024.

Technologies used for the creation of the website

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Test environment

Web page tests were performed with the following web browser and screen reader combinations:

Windows, NVDA 2024.4.1, Firefox 132

Windows, Jaws 2025, Firefox 132

macOS, VoiceOver, Safari

Native Android, TalkBack 15.1, Chrome

iOS, VoiceOver, Safari

The following tools were used in the evaluation:

WCAG contrast checker

HeadingsMap

Web developer

ARC Toolkit

Pages of the site that have been verified for compliance

Home

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr Contact

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contact Accessibility

https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/declaration-conformite-rgaa Legal

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/mentions-legales Site map

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/plan-du-site Research

https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/recherche Search results

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/recherche?q=ligne-11#tabs News

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/actualites Detail of a news item

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/actualites/iphone-passe-navigo Projects

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/projets Project details

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/projets/metro15-sud Tickets and fares

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs Package details

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/detail/forfait-navigo-mois Transport accessibility, mobility and disability

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/transports-faciles-d-acces Plan to download

www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/plans

FEEDBACK AND CONTACT

If you are unable to access any content or service, you can contact the website manager to be directed to an accessible alternative or to obtain the content in another form.

Contact Île-de-France Mobilités' digital accessibility referent

REMEDIES

This procedure is to be used in the following case.

You have reported to the website manager an accessibility defect that prevents you from accessing any content or one of the services and you have not received a satisfactory response.