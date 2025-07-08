Multi-year digital accessibility plan 2025-2028

Consideration of digital accessibility in project management
Monitoring the accessibility of digital services
Since 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités has listed around forty online services in the form of a map, organised into different categories:
- Services open to the public;
- Services reserved for operators;
- The internal services dedicated to the agents of Île-de-France Mobilités.
Over the next three years, new digital projects will emerge while others will disappear. To keep up with these developments, Île-de-France Mobilités details and qualifies its digital assets in this map where each online service is listed according to common criteria :
- Presence or absence of an audit (or even date of it);
- Presence or absence of an accessibility declaration (or even date of validity/compliance of the declaration);
- Service targets;
- Head of the department, etc...
In a strong context of dematerialization of business processes, the improvement of the most used routes and online procedures forms is targeted as a priority.
Collaborative workshops are regularly organised. The objective of these meetings is to work together, in a transversal and concerted manner, on the user experience (UX) and compliance with the RGAA standard for Île-de-France Mobilités' digital services.
These workshops make it possible to co-construct and validate web and mobile journeys with all stakeholders, to remove the obstacles identified on these priority journeys in order to make them accessible from start to finish.
Compliance with legal reporting obligations
In compliance with the French legislation in force and in parallel with the compliance work already underway, Île-de-France Mobilités displays an accessibility declaration for all its services.
The content of the declarations varies from one service to another but always includes at least the following information:
- The status of their compliance: "compliant", "non-compliant" or "partially compliant";
- The date of publication;
- The service's accessible compliance rate (when it has been audited);
- The number and list of non-conformities found during the evaluation;
- A qualified contact with the Île-de-France Mobilités accessibility referent to report an accessibility problem with the service concerned;
- A link to the contact form of the Defender of Rights' services.
This promotion of a declaration by online service ensures compliance with Île-de-France Mobilités' legal reporting obligations.
Examples of concrete actions already carried out
Internal dissemination:
- Models of accessibility declarations for the teams in charge of a service;
- The compliance audit protocol in force within Île-de-France Mobilités.
To be continued or improved
- The multiplication of the displays of these declarations;
- Regular updates based on new or updated audits;
- Collaborative workshops with associations.
Accessibility at all stages of a project
Even if compliance with reporting obligations is a prerequisite for any compliance process, Île-de-France Mobilités is also working on the methodological aspects of the various stages of production of its digital services.
To this end, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to integrating the principles of digital accessibility from the earliest stages of each project, throughout their development, and up to their operation.
In concrete terms, this translates into:
- The integration of accessibility upstream, from the design phase of the services, by involving the business, technical and design teams in order to guarantee accessible interfaces and content from the moment they are created;
- Taking into account accessibility throughout the life cycle of digital projects , ensuring that it is respected during development, acceptance and production phases;
- Regular accessibility audits to measure the level of compliance of digital devices, identify areas for improvement, and manage corrective actions on an ongoing basis.
From ordering to evaluation, Île-de-France Mobilités combines compliance with standards and compliance with usage (thanks to user feedback in particular) during any creation or redesign of an online service. This approach aims to anchor a culture of accessibility within teams and processes in the long term, to make digital accessibility a transversal, systematic and sustainable requirement.
Examples of concrete actions already carried out
During the projects, knowledge and learning resources are made available to the Île-de-France Mobilités teams:
- Documentation and archives available from a collaborative space dedicated to digital accessibility;
- Specific accessibility reviews in design processes;
- Specific technical tests using screen readers, screen enlargement software, ergonomic keyboards, pressure switches, etc.;
- A dedicated support channel for functional and technical teams.
To be continued or improved
- Empower the managers of these services to continue to monitor and promote the consideration of accessibility in their digital activities;
- Standardize graphic and technical practices in the form of a unified design system;
- Integrate the accessibility requirement upstream of any new online project.