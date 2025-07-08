Multi-year digital accessibility plan 2025-2028

Pursuant to Article 47 of Law No. 2005-102 of 11 February 2005 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities, Île-de-France Mobilités is renewing its digital accessibility plan for the period 2025-2028.

The three-year objective of this document is twofold:

  • Strengthen the culture and practice of digital accessibility within Île-de-France Mobilités;
  • To make this long-standing approach visible and transparent.

This diagram was updated on June 20, 2025.

Definition of digital accessibility

Digital accessibility refers to the ability of digital content and services (websites, applications, online documents, etc.) to be consulted and used by all people, including those with disabilities (visual, auditory, motor, cognitive, etc.). It is based in particular on the application of the RGAA (General Accessibility Improvement Framework) in force, which sets the technical and functional criteria to be met for the internet channel.

The aim is to ensure that everyone, including people with disabilities, has equitable access to its digital services.

A word from Hélène BRISSET, Chief Digital Officer

Île-de-France Mobilités, through its missions, imagines, organises and finances transport for all Ile-de-France residents.

For digital accessibility, our objective is clear: to simplify digital journeys for all passengers and to support them as best as possible throughout their journeys in Île-de-France.

For us, the partnership with user associations is essential to improve the ergonomics of the routes and to simplify access to the most used features as a priority. This shared approach is part of a dynamic of continuous improvement and efficiency, always at the service of our passengers.

Together, let's make digital technology a tool for your travels: whether it's to find the best route, get real-time information or buy a ticket, accessible digital technology must be able to accompany you at every stage of your journey.

Thank you all for your support!

Resources already mobilised

For many years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been working to apply accessibility design standards in all its projects, those of its partners and suppliers to ensure that it is adapted to all digital uses.

A digital accessibility referent

To manage the implementation of its digital accessibility policy and its new multi-year plan, Île-de-France Mobilités has a referent dedicated to taking digital accessibility into account.

Its main mission is to ensure compliance with the legal framework for digital accessibility within Île-de-France Mobilités. This referent is the single point of entry in this regard since he:

  • Oversees the content of this document;
  • Coordinates and supports the implementation of the associated action plans;
  • Meets the needs of internal and external teams;
  • Adapts priorities according to the evolution of the needs expressed;
  • Validates the regulatory display and compliance monitoring of the online services identified within the multi-year scheme.

Expertise specially dedicated to support him

Île-de-France Mobilités uses dedicated expertise to support its referent and carry out dedicated tasks:

  1. Drafting of documentation;
  2. Awareness and training ;
  3. Monitoring the implementation of accessibility in digital projects;
  4. Acceptance and audits ;
  5. Usability testing with people with disabilities.

Specific solutions

Île-de-France Mobilités currently provides many alternative solutions related to transport accessibility, mobility and disability: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/transports-faciles-d-acces.

Identified audiences

The beneficiaries of this strategy for taking digital accessibility into account are numerous:

  1. The general public made up of the diversity of users of public transport in the Ile-de-France region and its online services;
  2. Associative members committed to the theme of disability;
  3. The employees of Île-de-France Mobilités;
  4. Service providers involved in Île-de-France Mobilités' digital projects;
  5. Île-de-France Mobilités' private or public partners .

Governance of the Digital Accessibility Policy

In order to guarantee the coherence of its digital accessibility policy, Île-de-France Mobilités has structured its internal organisation into different bodies:

Strategic Committee

  1. Perimeter: Aligning Departments with the Digital Accessibility Roadmap and Prioritization
  2. Participants: all the departments of Île-de-France Mobilités: business, digital department, communication department, legal, HR, digital accessibility referent, etc.
  3. Frequency: Semi-annual
  4. Objectives:

has.     Break down the orientations of the steering committee into operational objectives;

B.     Integrate and maintain accessibility in the overall digital strategy of Île-de-France Mobilités;

c. Arbitrate priorities, human and budgetary resources;

d. Manage the indicators for achieving objectives: compliance, RGAA, WCAG, RAAM, progress, percentage of resolution, etc.

Steering Committee

  1. Scope: operational management of accessibility actions
  2. Participants: Project team, digital accessibility relay network, digital accessibility referent, teams dedicated to digital accessibility, Digital Department, Communication Department, etc.
  3. Frequency: quarterly
  4. Objectives:

has.     Ensure compliance with the commitments made by the strategic committee;

B.     Monitor the progress of projects related to digital accessibility;

c. Identify the sticking points and activate the necessary resolution levers;

d. Ensure coordination between teams.

Monitoring Committee

  1. Perimeter: Reporting and monitoring of accessibility actions
  2. Participants: Digital Accessibility Team, Digital Directorate.
  3. Frequency: Monthly
  4. Objectives:

has.     Monitor the progress of digital accessibility actions;

B.     Arbitrate and remove sticking points;

c. Share reporting and KPIs.

Consideration of digital accessibility in project management

Monitoring the accessibility of digital services

Since 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités has listed around forty online services in the form of a map, organised into different categories:

  • Services open to the public;
  • Services reserved for operators;
  • The internal services dedicated to the agents of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Over the next three years, new digital projects will emerge while others will disappear. To keep up with these developments, Île-de-France Mobilités details and qualifies its digital assets in this map where each online service is listed according to common criteria :

  • Presence or absence of an audit (or even date of it);
  • Presence or absence of an accessibility declaration (or even date of validity/compliance of the declaration);
  • Service targets;
  • Head of the department, etc...

In a strong context of dematerialization of business processes, the improvement of the most used routes and online procedures forms is targeted as a priority.

Collaborative workshops are regularly organised. The objective of these meetings is to work together, in a transversal and concerted manner, on the user experience (UX) and compliance with the RGAA standard for Île-de-France Mobilités' digital services.

These workshops make it possible to co-construct and validate web and mobile journeys with all stakeholders, to remove the obstacles identified on these priority journeys in order to make them accessible from start to finish.

Compliance with legal reporting obligations

In compliance with the French legislation in force and in parallel with the compliance work already underway, Île-de-France Mobilités displays an accessibility declaration for all its services.

The content of the declarations varies from one service to another but always includes at least the following information:

  • The status of their compliance: "compliant", "non-compliant" or "partially compliant";
  • The date of publication;
  • The service's accessible compliance rate (when it has been audited);
  • The number and list of non-conformities found during the evaluation;
  • A qualified contact with the Île-de-France Mobilités accessibility referent to report an accessibility problem with the service concerned;
  • A link to the contact form of the Defender of Rights' services.

This promotion of a declaration by online service ensures compliance with Île-de-France Mobilités' legal reporting obligations.

Examples of concrete actions already carried out

Internal dissemination:

  • Models of accessibility declarations for the teams in charge of a service;
  • The compliance audit protocol in force within Île-de-France Mobilités.

To be continued or improved

  • The multiplication of the displays of these declarations;
  • Regular updates based on new or updated audits;
  • Collaborative workshops with associations.

Accessibility at all stages of a project

Even if compliance with reporting obligations is a prerequisite for any compliance process, Île-de-France Mobilités is also working on the methodological aspects of the various stages of production of its digital services.

To this end, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to integrating the principles of digital accessibility from the earliest stages of each project, throughout their development, and up to their operation.

In concrete terms, this translates into:

  • The integration of accessibility upstream, from the design phase of the services, by involving the business, technical and design teams in order to guarantee accessible interfaces and content from the moment they are created;
  • Taking into account accessibility throughout the life cycle of digital projects , ensuring that it is respected during development, acceptance and production phases;
  • Regular accessibility audits to measure the level of compliance of digital devices, identify areas for improvement, and manage corrective actions on an ongoing basis.

From ordering to evaluation, Île-de-France Mobilités combines compliance with standards and compliance with usage (thanks to user feedback in particular) during any creation or redesign of an online service. This approach aims to anchor a culture of accessibility within teams and processes in the long term, to make digital accessibility a transversal, systematic and sustainable requirement.

Examples of concrete actions already carried out

During the projects, knowledge and learning resources are made available to the Île-de-France Mobilités teams:

  • Documentation and archives available from a collaborative space dedicated to digital accessibility;
  • Specific accessibility reviews in design processes;
  • Specific technical tests using screen readers, screen enlargement software, ergonomic keyboards, pressure switches, etc.;
  • A dedicated support channel for functional and technical teams.

To be continued or improved

  • Empower the managers of these services to continue to monitor and promote the consideration of accessibility in their digital activities;
  • Standardize graphic and technical practices in the form of a unified design system;
  • Integrate the accessibility requirement upstream of any new online project.

Implementation of an accessibility testing system

To ensure that digital services are compliant, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up a continuous testing system during production cycles and until a service is put online. To this end, accessibility tests are carried out by internal resources or by external third-party experts mandated by the Île-de-France Mobilités accessibility referent.

The accessibility referent thus has the ability to evaluate or have the quality evaluated :

  • An expression of needs;
  • Of an offer;
  • An audit;
  • An accessibility statement;
  • A deliverable provided during the performance of the contract:

has. Functional specifications;

B. Graphic production;

c. Developments provided to Île-de-France Mobilités (e.g. during the Fitness for Good Operation (VABF) or Regular Service Verification (VSR) checks).

As part of this continuous monitoring of the quality of digital accessibility, Île-de-France Mobilités is therefore questioning the standard (in the form of compliance audits, for example) but also the uses by approaching the reference associations in order to involve their members in the regular tests of this work by defining with them the priority pathways. In addition, an order of priority for the optimisation of services has been defined by Ile-de-France Mobilités according to the following criteria:

  • Of notoriety and attendance;
  • Added value for users;
  • Of the "economic equilibrium" of this compliance.

Examples of concrete actions already carried out

An audit protocol allows Île-de-France Mobilités to supervise and standardize internal or external practices in terms of compliance requirements.

A face-to-face user workshop will be held in 2024 with associations in order to test certain features on priority routes.

To be continued or improved

  • For the new digital services with high stakes for Île-de-France Mobilités, systematize the control of the standard as well as the holding of tests with people with disabilities during the design and acceptance phases, in particular.
  • For existing digital technology (websites, applications, etc.), work on its continuous improvement by integrating accessibility into the maintenance process already in place.

Consideration of usage feedback

In compliance with the provisions of the General Accessibility Improvement Framework (RGAA) and to meet the needs of use, each accessibility declaration of an Île-de-France Mobilités online service has a means of direct contact with its digital accessibility referent in the form of a generic email address([email protected]). This preferred means of communication makes it possible to report any difficulties in using a given service. There are three steps to processing applications:

  • Receipt of the application;
  • The treatment of the latter;
  • Follow-up to correct the anomaly observed.

Example of concrete action already carried out

In all Île-de-France Mobilités' online services, a dedicated email channel led by its accessibility referent makes it possible to respond to requests related to the consideration of digital accessibility.

To be continued or improved

  • Qualify the validation circuit for the processing of requests.

Development of internal skills

The support of Île-de-France Mobilités' teams necessarily involves increasing their expertise in digital accessibility. Several levers are thus activated to ensure this transfer of skills.

Raising awareness among all authorities

It must allow for a global awareness of the needs associated with the digital accessibility approach.

Targeted training actions

Targeted training actions make it possible to have a lasting impact on Île-de-France Mobilités' digital production chain. The upstream phases of the projects were thus privileged in the context of training for functional teams and related to the design of interfaces. Technical training is gradually being put in place to cover an ever wider range of professions.

To support these training needs, Île-de-France Mobilités offers internal resources in the form of:

  • Assistance and evaluation tools;
  • A dedicated collaborative space;

 

Enhancing skills

In the context of recruitment or external reinforcements, the integration of skills related to digital accessibility in job descriptions is a factor valued by the Île-de-France Mobilités teams.

Example of concrete action already carried out

The training of the UX/UI teams in charge of the day-to-day management of the interfaces managed within the Île-de-France Mobilités design system.

To be continued or improved

Complement the provision of training initiated in 2024 with broader awareness-raising actions, dedicated training for newcomers and for more technical profiles.

External and internal communication

To mobilise all stakeholders, specific communication actions are carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités.

Externally

  • As part of:

has. Disability Week;

B. Innovation Week;

c. World Awareness Days.

  • By participating in networks dedicated to digital technology and disability:

has. Associative support;

B. Inclusive Mobility Roadmap;

c. Commission for Quality of Service, Air, Accessibility and Relations with Users (CQSAAU);

d. Hackathons dedicated in particular to disability and mobility;

E. Network of innovative startups in the field of disability.

  • Through exchanges with inter-local authority networks:

a. Interministerial Digital Directorate (DINUM).

In-house

  • With the organization of events on the issue of disability, universal accessibility, diversity, digital accessibility, relayed:

has. Through traditional communication actions on the intranet;

B. In the newsletters within the departments.

To be continued or improved

Promote Île-de-France Mobilités' accessibility policy on social networks, on LinkedIn in particular, to illustrate its commitment and share its experience with other networks.

Consideration of digital accessibility in supplier relationships

Île-de-France Mobilités relies heavily on suppliers for the design and development of its digital services. This significant use of subcontracting requires continuing to evolve the public procurement policy by adapting the contractual relationship of public contracts and contracts to guarantee deliverables that comply with accessibility rules.

The process of selecting and choosing new software, software packages or digital applications now includes new qualification criteria in terms of accessibility, in the form of digital accessibility clauses present in the tender files of companies (special administrative clauses, special technical clauses, technical description of tenders, etc.).

Prior to the plans for any new consultation, purchases are asked to:

  • Source candidates likely to meet digital accessibility needs;
  • Promote specific examples of expectations in the context of responses to consultations;
  • Recall the quality of the deliverables expected by Île-de-France Mobilités during the execution of one of its contracts.

In addition, during the execution of these same contracts, Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to:

  • To refuse the quality:

has. Of a service;

B. A deliverable;

c. A profile;

d. Development.

  • To apply penalties in the event of non-compliance with commitments related to the consideration of digital accessibility.

Example of concrete action already carried out

Evolution and strengthening of the digital accessibility clause in procurement procedures.

To be continued or improved

Check the presence of these digital accessibility clauses in new contracts related to Information and Communication Technologies.

2025-2028 Action Plans

The 2025 action plan has been rolled out for the year 2025.

It describes the operations planned and implemented in the short term to ensure continuity with the previous accessibility scheme. In particular, it presents:

  • The actions planned for the current year;
  • One maturity date per share;
  • Its progress and implementation;
  • The resources committed.