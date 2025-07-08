Multi-year digital accessibility plan 2025-2028

Definition of digital accessibility

Digital accessibility refers to the ability of digital content and services (websites, applications, online documents, etc.) to be consulted and used by all people, including those with disabilities (visual, auditory, motor, cognitive, etc.). It is based in particular on the application of the RGAA (General Accessibility Improvement Framework) in force, which sets the technical and functional criteria to be met for the internet channel.

The aim is to ensure that everyone, including people with disabilities, has equitable access to its digital services.

A word from Hélène BRISSET, Chief Digital Officer

Île-de-France Mobilités, through its missions, imagines, organises and finances transport for all Ile-de-France residents.

For digital accessibility, our objective is clear: to simplify digital journeys for all passengers and to support them as best as possible throughout their journeys in Île-de-France.

For us, the partnership with user associations is essential to improve the ergonomics of the routes and to simplify access to the most used features as a priority. This shared approach is part of a dynamic of continuous improvement and efficiency, always at the service of our passengers.

Together, let's make digital technology a tool for your travels: whether it's to find the best route, get real-time information or buy a ticket, accessible digital technology must be able to accompany you at every stage of your journey.

Thank you all for your support!