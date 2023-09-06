Evening buses: eleven new lines in Île-de-France

What are evening buses?

The bus is waiting for the train to take you home!

Since 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités has been developing the evening bus lines, a bus service that takes over from the regular bus lines, in the evening, before the start of the Noctilien service, to bring late travelers home, at the exit of the station.

A service, designed to make it easier for Ile-de-France residents to travel the last mile between the station and their home and facilitate access to the capital's leisure activities.

Evening buses, how does it work?

If the schedules change depending on the territory served, the mode of operation remains the same:

The bus is waiting for passengers at the station when they get off the train,

when they get off the train, Passengers board, validate* and indicate to the driver their stop in the area served,

in the area served, The driver adjusts his route according to the requests of the passengers on board.

Is your train late?

Is the train late? Don't panic, the evening bus service adapts to the reality of the traffic and waits at the station for the arrival of your train.

*all transport tickets on the Île-de-France Mobilités network operate on evening bus lines.