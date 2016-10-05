10,000 new Park & Ride spaces to park your car and easily access stations
The Park & Ride refers to a secure parking space near a station or a train-RER station. It welcomes users who use the private car to reach the public transport network.
In return for a subscription (between €0 and €40 per month in the outer suburbs), users benefit from a guaranteed parking space in a clean, well-maintained, accessible environment equipped with a complete security system (anti-intrusion devices, anti-illegal parking, video surveillance).
For regular users of Park & Rides, think Navigo!
The Navigo card allows access to parking spaces in certain cities in the Île-de-France region , provided that you have a valid transport pass and hold a Park and Ride subscription.
Development of new optional services
Other measures could be proposed, such as secure parking for motorised two-wheelers, the loan or rental of secure bicycles for users of motorised two-wheelers and/or bicycles (e.g. helmet storage), lockers, concierge services, etc.
Map of the location of park-and-ride facilities in Île-de-France. North-West: target of around 23,000 seats. North-East: objective of about 24,000 places.