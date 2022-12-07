Park & Ride: 10,000 additional spaces by 2028
Our park-and-ride facilities to facilitate your access to public transport. 10000 additional places by the end of 2028. Free with a Navigo Annual pass or imagine R
The car and public transport are complementary for many Ile-de-France residents who have to borrow their vehicle every day to get to the nearest station.
With the idea of making life easier for Ile-de-France residents, encouraging intermodality and thinking about transport in the "last mile" logic, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted, on December 7, 2022, to continue the Label Parking Relais program in 2022-2028.
This programme, launched in 2016, has enabled the construction of 21,695 spaces, including 10,000 with the Île-de-France Mobilités label, spread over 77 car parks on the Île-de-France transport network.
Who can benefit from Park & Ride offers?
With the primary idea of offering clean and secure parking spaces close to train stations that optimize the daily journeys of travelers, subscribers or not, these car parks offer advantageous rates for all, and free parking for subscribers:
- Annual Navigo
- Imagine R from 18+ years old
- Navigo annual senior pricing
10,000 new spaces and a more responsible approach
To meet the needs and considerations of travellers and to align with environmental and regulatory requirements (metropolitan low emission zone, climate law, 3DS law, etc.), the Park & Ride Label has shaped the construction plan for this new programme under the banner of tomorrow's mobility.
Among the objectives:
- Urban architecture that limits land artificialization
- Charging stations for electric vehicles
- Preferential rates on days of "peak pollution" and weekends
Combs-la-Ville - Quincy train station park-and-ride
Start of work: 14 cities and 6,000 new spaces announced
Île-de-France Mobilités has announced the names of the first 14 stations that will benefit from a car park and 6,000 spaces. Among them:
- Coulommiers (77)
- Ecouen- Ezanville (95)
- Goussainville (95)
- Lieusaint-Moissy (77)
- Melun (77)
- Palaiseau (91)
- Saint-Michel-sur-Orge (91)
- Savigny-le-Temple-Nandy (77)
- Torcy (77)
- Valmondois (95)
- Marolles-en-Hurepoix (91)
- Noisiel (77)
- Les Mureaux (78)
- Villepinte-Parc-Sausset (93)
This is good news for all workers and residents of the inner and outer suburbs who will be able to switch from their car to the RER or the train with greater simplicity and save time every day!