Park & Ride: 10,000 additional spaces by 2028

The car and public transport are complementary for many Ile-de-France residents who have to borrow their vehicle every day to get to the nearest station.

With the idea of making life easier for Ile-de-France residents, encouraging intermodality and thinking about transport in the "last mile" logic, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted, on December 7, 2022, to continue the Label Parking Relais program in 2022-2028.

This programme, launched in 2016, has enabled the construction of 21,695 spaces, including 10,000 with the Île-de-France Mobilités label, spread over 77 car parks on the Île-de-France transport network.