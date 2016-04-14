142 stations in the Ile-de-France region equipped with a teleoperation system by 2018

Remote operation allows escalators, elevators, validation gates and lighting to be controlled from an operations center. Today, they only work when agents are present.

Tomorrow, thanks to teleoperation, they will operate for the duration of the service. After an initial phase of experimentation in Val d'Or (line L), then in 14 stations of the RER B north, the system will be extended to 142 SNCF stations. 300 new cameras will make it possible to remotely monitor the proper functioning and intervene on 200 elevators, 112 escalators and 325 lines of validation gates.

The 6 major benefits of teleoperation: