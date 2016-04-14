142 stations in the Ile-de-France region equipped with a teleoperation system by 2018
Remote operation allows escalators, elevators, validation gates and lighting to be controlled from an operations center. Today, they only work when agents are present.
Tomorrow, thanks to teleoperation, they will operate for the duration of the service. After an initial phase of experimentation in Val d'Or (line L), then in 14 stations of the RER B north, the system will be extended to 142 SNCF stations. 300 new cameras will make it possible to remotely monitor the proper functioning and intervene on 200 elevators, 112 escalators and 325 lines of validation gates.
The 6 major benefits of teleoperation:
- Reduction of electricity consumption by 5 million kWh per year, i.e. the annual consumption of a city of about 50,000 inhabitants (Annecy for example), by remotely turning off the station at the end of the service;
- Improved availability of equipment thanks to its operation throughout the duration of the service (in some stations the equipment will be available twice as long), faster restart in the event of an untimely stop (remote reset of an escalator for example) and better detection of breakdowns. The operations center will receive a real-time alert. The dematerialization of equipment maintenance documents will allow an intervention in the station even if there is no agent, thus reducing the time it takes to return to service;
- Greater availability of agents (sales agents in stations or mobile line teams). Freed from maintenance tasks, they can refocus on their core mission: welcoming, informing and accompanying passengers. They will receive a real-time alert, thanks to the development of an application on their smartphone, which will allow them to be much more responsive.
- An expected increase in validations of around 10% with validators that will now work for the duration of the service;
- Indirectly improving safety by deploying 300 additional cameras to elevators, escalators and validator lines, which can complement the existing camera network;
- Better response to accessibility information issues. The teleoperation will eventually make it possible to broadcast, in real time, the state of availability of elevators and escalators to people with reduced mobility (PRM).