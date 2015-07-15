19 new Véligo spaces in Île-de-France

Véligo

Véligo was created by Île-de-France Mobilités to encourage passengers to use their bikes in addition to public transport. This service takes the form of the installation, in the immediate vicinity of station entrances, of secure lockers and/or shelters with free access.

The lockers are accessible with a Navigo card loaded with a valid subscription (Week, Month, Annual, imagine R, Solidarité Transport), and with an annual subscription to the Véligo service from 10 to 30 euros. To date, 25 Véligo spaces are in service, i.e. 1,616 spaces. The objective of Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is to reach 20,000 Véligo spaces by 2020.