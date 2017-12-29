200 new or renovated trains already delivered to the Ile-de-France network
In addition, since 10 December, the timetables of lines A, L and J have been readapted to guarantee more reliable journeys with trains that are on time and a simplified, readable offer that is better suited to the travel needs of passengers and to a constantly increasing number of passengers.
2017 also saw the inauguration of the new Tram 11 Express line for a new 60,000 daily passengers. At the end of 2018, Tram 3 will be extended by 4.3 km to the north between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières.
In 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing to implement major investment projects to improve regularity on line A with SNCF Transilien and RATP, since all trains on the central section will be equipped with automatic piloting by the end of 2018. RATP and SNCF will also set up a single command centre (CCU) on this line from December 2018 in order to improve decision-making and centralise passenger information. As a reminder, when it was implemented on the RER B, this measure had made it possible to gain nearly 6 points in punctuality.
From January 2018, the rail network will continue to undergo a makeover by welcoming the 200th train out of the 708 new or renovated trains provided for in the rolling stock renewal programme, i.e. nearly 30% of the commitments made as part of the Transport Revolution initiated by Valérie Pécresse.