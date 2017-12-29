200 new or renovated trains already delivered to the Ile-de-France network

In addition, since 10 December, the timetables of lines A, L and J have been readapted to guarantee more reliable journeys with trains that are on time and a simplified, readable offer that is better suited to the travel needs of passengers and to a constantly increasing number of passengers.

2017 also saw the inauguration of the new Tram 11 Express line for a new 60,000 daily passengers. At the end of 2018, Tram 3 will be extended by 4.3 km to the north between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières.