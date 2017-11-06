29 reinforcements and line modifications in the outer suburbs
"The bus is one of the keystones for improving mobility in Île-de-France. This is particularly the case for the Grande Couronne where it is often the main accessible public transport offer for Ile-de-France residents. The entry into force of the reinforcement of the offer on these 29 lines is the culmination of a long process of public consultation and partnership with local authorities to improve the daily lives of passengers," explains Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Region.
A reinforced bus offer for the outer suburbs
The 29 bus lines concerned irrigate the departments of Seine-et-Marne, Val-d'Oise and Yvelines. Eventually, 158 lines will be gradually reviewed or strengthened to create a balanced bus network for the entire Île-de-France.
The project, funded by Île-de-France Mobilités to the tune of €35 million per year, involves:
- Increases in the offer and frequency at peak times in order to improve passenger comfort conditions
- Reinforcements at off-peak hours on weekdays and weekends to better meet needs during these periods
- Creation of evening services
- Line extensions
- Creation of new lines
Electric buses for the Argenteuil network
This in-depth overhaul is part of the gradual energy transition of buses in the Ile-de-France region by innovating with modern and cleaner vehicles.
In this sense, line 1 between Gare d'Argenteuil and Gare de Sartrouville will be equipped with 8 100% electric buses.