29 reinforcements and line modifications in the outer suburbs

A reinforced bus offer for the outer suburbs

The 29 bus lines concerned irrigate the departments of Seine-et-Marne, Val-d'Oise and Yvelines. Eventually, 158 lines will be gradually reviewed or strengthened to create a balanced bus network for the entire Île-de-France.

The project, funded by Île-de-France Mobilités to the tune of €35 million per year, involves: