3 billion euros to transform the stations of Île-de-France

The renovation effort is underway in more than 150 stations where work is underway or under study for the embellishment of structures, the improvement of traffic (construction of footbridges or tunnels to cross the platforms), the improvement of flows and passenger information thanks to more signage and screens. Priority is given to the major stations in the outer suburbs.

In addition, one of the priorities is to make stations accessible for people with disabilities. The necessary work is therefore underway for a budget of 1.4 billion euros so that 266 stations are accessible by 2025.

100% of railway stations will be fully video-protected by 2021. They will also all be under automatic control, i.e. closed by ticket validation gates, in 2021. The human presence, which is essential in the station, is reinforced this year with 700 additional security agents deployed in the field.