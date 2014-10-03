3 new Véligo spaces at the end of 2014 in Île-de-France
Val d'Europe station – RER A (Seine-et-Marne)
The objective: to develop a Véligo area on the western access to the station consisting of a locker with 56 secure spaces and 12 free access spaces.
In addition to the usual equipment, this Véligo locker is also equipped with an electric inflation pump and 6 spaces for electrically assisted bicycles.
Argenteuil and Val d'Argenteuil stations – Line J (Val-d'Oise)
Two Véligo shelters have been installed at Argenteuil station. These shelters with 30 spaces each are set up on the station forecourt, Place Sémard and on the Impasse des Buchettes, exit "Orgemont". These 60 new spaces are in addition to the 36 already existing.
At Val d'Argenteuil station, 30 free access spaces and 30 secure locker spaces will be created. This Véligo space is set up at the north entrance of the station (Boulevard de la Résistance).