350,000 online Navigo accounts
In the personal space, the user will find the Navigo monthly and weekly, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes that are in the process of being subscribed or already loaded onto their Navigo card. If they are a parent who pays for Navigo imagine R passes for their children, they will be able to find them in the same online account. However, the system does not make it possible to find passes purchased on a Navigo Découverte card, as users of this card are not registered in the Navigo customer database.
These services are managed by the GIE Comutitres, on the jegeremacartenavigo.fr website accessible from the navigo.fr website.
Main services
- Access to the list of valid packages in your personal space as well as all the packages attached to the same payer
- Edition of a lump sum certificate for the 50% employer reimbursement.
- Change of customer and bank details for direct debit or credit card payment customers
- Regularization of unpaid debts
- Annual Navigo subscription with direct debit.
- Possibility of subscribing to and renewing the Navigo Annual pass in cash by credit card payment (from the end of 2017)
- Suspension/online resumption of a Navigo Anuel pass with unloading/loading of the card at a terminal or station (avoids going to the agency/counter) - (from the end of 2017)
- Order a new card in case of loss or theft and send it by post (possibility of collection at the counter, RATP and SNCF agency from the end of 2018)
- Declaration of non-receipt of card and mailing of a new card
- Submission of proof of scholarship to benefit from the scholarship rate of imagine R packages
- Ordering a new card Good deal for imagine R subscribers
- If you have a charging reader connected to your PC via the USB port, buy and load your Navigo card with month-week passes (Navigo or TST). Online payment by credit card.
- Request for free or reduced Solidarité Transport.
New online services on navigo.fr:
- Choose my package: Assistance in choosing a transport ticket according to your desires, needs and habits
- Organize my trips: Find my itinerary with ViaNavigo
- Manage my pass: Create my personal space, order my pass, recharge my pass, declare the loss of my pass, 1st subscription to Navigo Annual, update my bank details, obtain a pass certificate for my employer and then from the end of 2017, renew or suspend my annual pass