350,000 online Navigo accounts

In the personal space, the user will find the Navigo monthly and weekly, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes that are in the process of being subscribed or already loaded onto their Navigo card. If they are a parent who pays for Navigo imagine R passes for their children, they will be able to find them in the same online account. However, the system does not make it possible to find passes purchased on a Navigo Découverte card, as users of this card are not registered in the Navigo customer database.

These services are managed by the GIE Comutitres, on the jegeremacartenavigo.fr website accessible from the navigo.fr website.

Main services