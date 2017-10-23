5 new reinforced Noctilien lines
Reinforcement of lines N22, N41, N44, N62, N63
The 48 lines of the Noctilien bus network run every night from 00:30 to 05:30 along the main railway axes of Île-de-France. The development plan for the Noctilien network, at an annual cost of around €12 million, began in May 2017 and will be finalised in 2018.
New lines will also be created by 2019-2020 in order to improve the coverage of the entire Île-de-France.
Line N22: PARIS (Châtelet) – JUVISY-SUR-ORGE (Juvisy-sur-Orge RER)
The N22 line serves the municipalities of Paris, Villejuif, Thiais, Chevilly-Larue, Orly / Paray, Athis-Mons and Juvisy-sur-Orge.
Its frequency is increased at night, from Monday to Sunday, all year round, in order to ensure 3 passages per hour and per direction.
Line N41: PARIS (Gare de l'Est) – VILLEPARISIS – MITRY-MORY (Villeparisis – Mitry-le-Neuf RER)
The N41 line serves the municipalities of Paris, Pantin, Bobigny, Bondy, Les Pavillons-sous-Bois, Livry-Gargan, Sevran, Tremblay-en-France, Villepinte, Vaujours and Mitry-Mory.
Its frequency is increased at night :
- from Monday to Friday, all year round, in order to ensure 2 passages per hour and per direction
- on Saturday and Sunday, all year round, in order to ensure 3 passages per hour and per direction
Line N44: PARIS (Gare de l'Est) – SARCELLES (Garges – Sarcelles station)
The N44 line serves the municipalities of Paris, Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis, Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, Stains and Sarcelles.
Its frequency is increased at night, on Saturdays and Sundays, all year round, to ensure a frequency of 24 minutes.
Line N62: PARIS (Gare Montparnasse) – LE-PLESSIS-ROBINSON (Robinson RER)
The N62 line serves the municipalities of Paris, Issy-les-Moulineaux, Vanves, Clamart, Châtillon and Le Plessis Robinson.
Its frequency is increased at night :
- from Monday to Friday, all year round, in order to ensure 2 crossings per hour and per direction
- on Saturdays and Sundays, all year round, in order to ensure 3 crossings per hour and per direction
Line N63: PARIS (Gare Montparnasse) – MASSY-PALAISEAU (Massy-Palaiseau RER)
The N63 line serves the municipalities of Paris, Malakoff, Châtillon, Fontenay-aux-Roses, Châtenay-Malabry, Verrière le Buisson and Massy.
Its frequency is increased at night :
- from Monday to Friday, all year round, in order to ensure 2 crossings per hour and per direction
- on Saturdays and Sundays, all year round, in order to ensure 3 crossings per hour and per direction