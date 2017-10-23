5 new reinforced Noctilien lines

Reinforcement of lines N22, N41, N44, N62, N63

The 48 lines of the Noctilien bus network run every night from 00:30 to 05:30 along the main railway axes of Île-de-France. The development plan for the Noctilien network, at an annual cost of around €12 million, began in May 2017 and will be finalised in 2018.

New lines will also be created by 2019-2020 in order to improve the coverage of the entire Île-de-France.