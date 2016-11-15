52 new trains for the Ile-de-France trains of the Paris Saint-Lazare station network
More efficient trains on a readapted infrastructure
Today, more than 517,000 users travel every day on the J and L lines, which serve 93 stations. The majority of the existing fleet of trains on these two lines in the north-west of the Île-de-France region is ageing and exceeds the 40-year maximum lifespan recommended by Île-de-France Mobilités, and therefore needs to be renewed.
In addition, the arrival of the Francilien on a line quickly translates into a leap in performance in terms of train punctuality, in particular thanks to its level of reliability.
To meet the expectations of Ile-de-France residents
"The acquisition of these 52 new trains clearly demonstrates that the process of renewing the trains of the Ile-de-France network is underway. It is urgent to respond quickly to the expectations of Ile-de-France residents for more comfort, performance, modernity and regularity of the trains they use every day," says Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités.
A train adapted to the Ile-de-France network
A total of 134 trains will run on the Paris Saint Lazare network.
The Ile-de-France train already partly equips lines L (on Cergy) and J (on Ermont-Eaubonne and Pontoise) where it has demonstrated its performance in this particularly dense area of the network, in particular due to the saturation of the infrastructure and the interaction with the RER A.
The arrival of this new rolling stock is also accompanied by adaptations and improvements made to the network by the SNCF.
By 2018, one or two optional tranches of the contract will be activated to allow the complete equipment of the Paris St Lazare network with new equipment and the deployment of Ile-de-France residents on the Paris-Provins branch of line P, which will be electrified.