52 new trains for the Ile-de-France trains of the Paris Saint-Lazare station network

A train adapted to the Ile-de-France network

A total of 134 trains will run on the Paris Saint Lazare network.

The Ile-de-France train already partly equips lines L (on Cergy) and J (on Ermont-Eaubonne and Pontoise) where it has demonstrated its performance in this particularly dense area of the network, in particular due to the saturation of the infrastructure and the interaction with the RER A.

The arrival of this new rolling stock is also accompanied by adaptations and improvements made to the network by the SNCF.

By 2018, one or two optional tranches of the contract will be activated to allow the complete equipment of the Paris St Lazare network with new equipment and the deployment of Ile-de-France residents on the Paris-Provins branch of line P, which will be electrified.