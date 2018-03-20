70 stations equipped with connected waiting areas

70 stations have been equipped with these connected micro-working spaces, heated and comfortable. These spaces are located as close as possible to the heart of the stations and always with information screens in view, so as not to miss your bus or train! They are made available to passengers who can work, surf the Internet or recharge their electronic equipment.

These 70 connected spaces complete the network of coworking spaces installed in Île-de-France. You can find all the spaces available in the region on https://www.iledefrance.fr/coworking.