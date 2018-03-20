70 stations equipped with connected waiting areas
70 stations have been equipped with these connected micro-working spaces, heated and comfortable. These spaces are located as close as possible to the heart of the stations and always with information screens in view, so as not to miss your bus or train! They are made available to passengers who can work, surf the Internet or recharge their electronic equipment.
These 70 connected spaces complete the network of coworking spaces installed in Île-de-France. You can find all the spaces available in the region on https://www.iledefrance.fr/coworking.
Île-de-France Mobilités is launching the creation of connected and comfortable spaces in stations. 70 connected spaces have already been created, 150 are planned in Île-de-France. Sites commissioned at the end of 2017. Existing rail network (excluding metro).