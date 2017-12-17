784 new Véligo parking spaces for the Val-de-Marne

This new investment is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' approach to get Ile-de-France residents in the saddle and encourage cycling in their daily journeys from home to the station. To this end, 20,000 additional Véligo parking spaces will be created by 2021. Currently, 85 secure bicycle lockers and Véligo bicycle shelters with free access in the vicinity of stations are already in service or scheduled in the coming months, i.e. 7,000 spaces. The 784 new places in Véligo shelters will be added to the 976 already existing in the Val-de-Marne. These bicycle parking spaces in shelters will be freely accessible.

For Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region: "If we want more Ile-de-France residents to leave their cars in the garage, they must be able to use their bikes for short trips, to the station or to work when possible. The goal of Véligo is to have an easily accessible place to park your bike safely. The Val-de-Marne is already the best equipped department in the Region. From 2018, we will almost double the number of existing spaces to reach 1800 Véligo parking spaces spread over 51 stations and stations."

These parking spaces will be deployed in 23 stations and stations in Val-de-Marne. These self-access shelters are:

located less than 70 m from passenger buildings or platforms,

equipped with 3-point hanging poles,

sheltered and illuminated.

The first works will begin at the beginning of 2018 with the commissioning of the spaces staggered between 2018 and 2019.

The cost of fitting out the shelters, amounting to approximately €1,166,800 excluding tax, is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités at 70% and 30% by the Department of Val-de-Marne. The organising authority wishes to develop cycling and all new mobility solutions to facilitate travel and adapt to the needs of everyone and each territory.

