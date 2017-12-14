80 stations equipped with new connected waiting areas

During 2017, 70 stations were equipped with these connected micro-working spaces, heated and comfortable. Île-de-France Mobilités is therefore continuing in this direction by equipping 80 additional stations throughout the Region. These spaces from 2 m2 (system of terminals) to 50 m2 are located as close as possible to the heart of the stations and always with information screens in view, so as not to miss your bus or train! They are made available to passengers who can work, surf the Internet or recharge their electronic equipment.

SNCF Gares & Connexions is responsible for implementing this program, which is fully funded by Île-de-France Mobilités.