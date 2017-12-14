80 stations equipped with new connected waiting areas
Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to equip 80 additional stations with connected spaces that offer free Wi-Fi access and self-service sockets to charge your phone!
A concentration space, a clever space, a dynamic space
During 2017, 70 stations were equipped with these connected micro-working spaces, heated and comfortable. Île-de-France Mobilités is therefore continuing in this direction by equipping 80 additional stations throughout the Region. These spaces from 2 m2 (system of terminals) to 50 m2 are located as close as possible to the heart of the stations and always with information screens in view, so as not to miss your bus or train! They are made available to passengers who can work, surf the Internet or recharge their electronic equipment.
SNCF Gares & Connexions is responsible for implementing this program, which is fully funded by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Work & Station, where you can work, connect and recharge your batteries