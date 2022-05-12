From 16 May, masks are strongly recommended on public transport

It's official: masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport from Monday, May 16, 2022. Olivier Véran, Minister of Health, announced this at the end of the Council of Ministers on 11 May.

No longer mandatory, certainly, but still strongly recommended. Because in the face of a pandemic that is in sharp decline but is still active, the mask remains the best tool to protect each other.

So in the train, the metro, the tram or the bus, let's keep our good habits.