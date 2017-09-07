Accessibility of stations: SNCF relaunches work at the request of Valérie Pécresse

Measures taken to restart work

"The unilateral decision to postpone the accessibility of several stations in the Ile-de-France region by SNCF Réseau is not acceptable. Especially since our financial commitments have been kept. This is why I have asked SNCF Réseau to commit the financial and human resources necessary to maintain the planned accessibility work, particularly at Savigny-le-Temple-Nandy station, near which the Seine-et-Marne Departmental House for Disabled People is located. This decision was voted unanimously yesterday by the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités. All means must be implemented to reschedule this work as soon as possible. Precise schedules of the work will have to be presented to the elected officials and the inhabitants concerned, in accordance with the commitments made initially. »

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Region and Ile-de-France Mobilités