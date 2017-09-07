Accessibility of stations: SNCF relaunches work at the request of Valérie Pécresse
The postponement of the accessibility of several stations in the Ile-de-France region
During the summer of 2017, SNCF Réseau informed Ile-de-France Mobilités and the mayors of the municipalities of several stations concerned (in particular Savigny-le-Temple-Nandy, Survilliers Fosses, Goussainville, Le Mée, Cesson) of the significant delay in the work allowing access to trains in complete autonomy by people with reduced mobility. These schedule changes were decided by SNCF Réseau, for technical reasons. The necessary funding to carry out this work had been provided by the Region and Ile-de-France Mobilités.
Measures taken to restart work
"The unilateral decision to postpone the accessibility of several stations in the Ile-de-France region by SNCF Réseau is not acceptable. Especially since our financial commitments have been kept. This is why I have asked SNCF Réseau to commit the financial and human resources necessary to maintain the planned accessibility work, particularly at Savigny-le-Temple-Nandy station, near which the Seine-et-Marne Departmental House for Disabled People is located. This decision was voted unanimously yesterday by the Board of Directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités. All means must be implemented to reschedule this work as soon as possible. Precise schedules of the work will have to be presented to the elected officials and the inhabitants concerned, in accordance with the commitments made initially. »
Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Region and Ile-de-France Mobilités
Future facilities for accessible stations
Currently, 146 stations are accessible in the Ile-de-France region, including 34 stations under development between 2016 and 2017. A vast project has been undertaken to make several stations in the Ile-de-France region accessible: by 2025, 268 stations (including 209 SNCF stations) will be made accessible for 1.45 billion euros. Ile-de-France Mobilités is providing 50% of this budget needed to make the rail network accessible (25% Region, and 25% SNCF) and 70% to make bus stops accessible (around 300 million euros).
The stations will be equipped with lifts, escalators, platforms at the right height, access ramps, armchairs in waiting areas, podotactyl warning strips, guide strips, sound beacons, and obstacles around the stations will be removed.