Investment: 103 new metros ordered for lines 8, 12 and 13

The MF19 is the new generation rail metro that will equip 8 metro lines in Île-de-France between 2025 and 2033.

Reliable, connected, accessible, modern and more energy-efficient, it is an integral part of the ambitious public transport modernisation policy actively pursued by Île-de-France Mobilités.

In 2019, 44 trainsets of this new vehicle were ordered to equip lines 10, 3bis and 7bis between 2025 and 2027.

103 MF19 trains for metro lines 8, 12 and 13

And at the beginning of 2024, a new order for 103 trains has just been voted for lines 8, 12 and 13 of the Ile-de-France metro.

A new investment of €1.1 billion, which will allow the new MF19 to run on the three lines concerned between 2027 and 2029.