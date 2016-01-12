A-Téléval cable, the 1st cable transport in Île-de-France

The first project in the Ile-de-France region launched for the link between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The urban cable car between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton is the first project under study launched in the Ile-de-France region, it will bear the operating name of Cable A and will be in public consultation from 26 September to 28 October 2016.

Supported since 2008 by local authorities, in particular the municipalities and the Val de Marne department, under the name of Téléval, this project meets several major objectives of the territory: