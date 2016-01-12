A-Téléval cable, the 1st cable transport in Île-de-France
The first project in the Ile-de-France region launched for the link between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
The urban cable car between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton is the first project under study launched in the Ile-de-France region, it will bear the operating name of Cable A and will be in public consultation from 26 September to 28 October 2016.
Supported since 2008 by local authorities, in particular the municipalities and the Val de Marne department, under the name of Téléval, this project meets several major objectives of the territory:
- to meet the need for a public transport link between Créteil and the whole formed by the municipalities of Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges;
- develop a reliable, capacity-based, accessible, comfortable and environmentally friendly transport offer;
- to open up the plateau that extends over Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges by linking it to the surrounding poles, in particular Créteil;
- improve the link to the network (Metro line 8 and line 15 of the Grand Paris Express in the long term);
- to support the urban development of this territory and the revitalisation of neighbourhoods in difficulty;
- To offer an alternative to local roads with the development of public transport and active modes.
The A-Téléval Cable in figures:
- 4.5 km
- 700 passengers and 1,800 passengers on the horizon for the commissioning of line 15 South
- A daily attendance estimated between 6,000 and 14,000 users
It is more relevant for crossing urban cuts. It promotes intermodality. It is an urban cable car, it is accessible to all.