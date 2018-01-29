Consultation on the redevelopment of Melun station
Space for the redevelopment of Melun station
The context
Melun station is the busiest in Seine-et-Marne. It is used every day by 43,000 passengers, users of the RER D and the R line, but also of the many bus lines that serve the two bus stations located on either side of the main building.
Melun station is currently suffering from major malfunctions in terms of traffic and accessibility. The tunnel allowing the railway tracks to cross is not suitable and the bus stations, which are not very functional, generate conflicts of use with pedestrians and cars.
Future changes to Melun station
In addition, by 2030, 30% more passengers are expected, especially with the arrival of the new Tzen 2 line which will link Sénart to Melun. It is therefore necessary to consider an in-depth redevelopment of the station hub now to better meet the current and future needs of passengers.
The project
The redevelopment project proposes several axes to improve the general operation of the station:
- Improving traffic for bicycles, pedestrians and people with reduced mobility while reducing the space for cars,
- Create new solutions to cross the tracks,
- Modernise and strengthen the signage throughout the cluster,
- Reorganize the two bus stations, which are currently too constrained and not very functional.
By 2030, the planned developments will also make it possible to support the urban dynamics carried out by the city around the "Quartier centre gare". It is also a question of preparing for the future arrival of the Bus Tzen 2, a high-level service line that will eventually link Sénart to Melun.
Île-de-France Mobilités, the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Melun Val-de-Seine Urban Community are collectively supporting the project.
Consultation
For each new project to develop the transport network, a public consultation is organised to inform and gather everyone's opinion on the project. Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader, wants to involve residents and users in the widest possible way. To this end, 3 meetings of various formatsare planned in the coming days:
Meeting of travellers, Walking workshop, Public meeting
Other means of information and expression are available to participants, in particular a brochure including a participation coupon and the website allowing you to issue an online opinion: www.amenagement-pole-melun.fr.
Find all the information on the project and the consultation: www.amenagement-pole-melun.fr.