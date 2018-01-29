Consultation on the redevelopment of Melun station

The context

Melun station is the busiest in Seine-et-Marne. It is used every day by 43,000 passengers, users of the RER D and the R line, but also of the many bus lines that serve the two bus stations located on either side of the main building.

Melun station is currently suffering from major malfunctions in terms of traffic and accessibility. The tunnel allowing the railway tracks to cross is not suitable and the bus stations, which are not very functional, generate conflicts of use with pedestrians and cars.