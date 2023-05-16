New service: real-time measurement of crowding on trains

Real-time passenger information system: how does it work?

The real-time passenger information system is deployed on all lines equipped with infrared counting sensors. Located above the doors, these sensors make it possible to count the number of passengers entering and getting off the cars at each station. By comparing these figures to the train's capacity, the system offers a calculation of the train's occupancy level updated after each station stop.

Three colours for three levels of attendance

The information screens on the platforms offer the representation of a train whose carriages are marked in green, orange or red depending on the size of the crowd. The objective: to guide passengers to the free spaces inside the trains.