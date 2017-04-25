Call for innovative projects Île-de-France Mobilités – SGP: new mobilities are being prepared today!

Candidates are invited to propose solutions ready to be tested on site from 2017. The projects must make it possible to develop alternative means of transport in order to reduce car transport. New mobility uses will have to be imagined by the candidates in the context of sustainable development. They are encouraged to use new soft mobility, such as walking or cycling, and digital mobility (applications, media or passenger information). Intermodality will also be at the heart of the projects, with the aim of further simplifying the user experience.

"With this call for projects conducted in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités," says Philippe Yvin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Société du Grand Paris, "we are already testing innovative modes of mobility to promote peaceful mobility, which reserve a central place for soft traffic with a view to the construction of our future stations. Thus, when they are put into service, the 68 stations of the Grand Paris Express will reflect the modern and sustainable metropolis that we want to build. ».