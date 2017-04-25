Call for innovative projects Île-de-France Mobilités – SGP: new mobilities are being prepared today!
The construction of 200 km of automatic metro lines and 68 new stations by 2030 is a unique opportunity to promote, develop and test innovative solutions to think about new urban hubs and intermodality around stations.
Improving intermodality and making life easier for users
Candidates are invited to propose solutions ready to be tested on site from 2017. The projects must make it possible to develop alternative means of transport in order to reduce car transport. New mobility uses will have to be imagined by the candidates in the context of sustainable development. They are encouraged to use new soft mobility, such as walking or cycling, and digital mobility (applications, media or passenger information). Intermodality will also be at the heart of the projects, with the aim of further simplifying the user experience.
"With this call for projects conducted in partnership with Île-de-France Mobilités," says Philippe Yvin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Société du Grand Paris, "we are already testing innovative modes of mobility to promote peaceful mobility, which reserve a central place for soft traffic with a view to the construction of our future stations. Thus, when they are put into service, the 68 stations of the Grand Paris Express will reflect the modern and sustainable metropolis that we want to build. ».
6 pilot hubs throughout the Île-de-France region
Six hubs that will host Grand Paris Express stations have been selected as pilots of the call for projects: Antonypôle (line 18), Bondy (line 15 East), La Courneuve "Six Routes" (lines 16 and 17 North), Rueil – Suresnes "Mont-Valérien" (line 15 West), Saint-Denis Pleyel (lines 15 East, 15 West, 16 and 17 North) and Val-de-Fontenay (line 15 East). The solutions of the winners of the call for projects will be tested in these territories from September 2017.
Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités recalled that " Île-de-France Mobilités is leading the improvement of mobility in Île-de-France. The arrival of the four new metro lines and the extension of line 14 is a unique opportunity to improve travel for Ile-de-France residents by facilitating changes in modes of transport. ".
"The Grand Paris of new mobilities" is the fourth call for innovative projects launched by the Société du Grand Paris. It is co-led by Île-de-France Mobilités and carried out in conjunction with local authorities. Start-ups, SMEs, large groups and groups of companies are invited to propose their solutions for new soft and digital mobility by 24 May 2017.
Learn more: http://www.innovation.societedugrandparis.fr/grand-paris-nouvelles-mobilites/