Vianavigo becomes the Île-de-France Mobilités application and integrates the loading of the Navigo pass via iPhone
Save time by topping up your tickets via your smartphone... Now also on iPhone!
Recharge your Navigo pass by simply placing it on your iPhone... Sounds too simple? However, it is now possible! With the Île-de-France Mobilités application, you can buy your transport tickets and load them onto your pass directly from your smartphone. If this was already available for Android smartphone owners, it is now also possible to take advantage of it if you have an iPhone!
Note: for iPhones, this service is compatible from the iPhone 7 with at least iOS 13 version, and at least iOS 14.5 version for iPhones XR, XS and XS Max.
From now on, you don't have to wait in line to load your pass : whether it's to top up your monthly pass or for a one-off trip, you can do it from home or on the way to your train station or station.
Many tickets are available according to your needs, from the different Navigo passes (Day, Week and Month) to t+ ticket books... So get your Navigo passes!
Are you loading your Navigo pass from your smartphone for the first time? Feel free to check out our tutorials:
And always all the tools to prepare, plan and personalise your trips
In addition to buying tickets, you will find everything you need to prepare your journeys on the Île-de-France Mobilités app:
- Bus stops, train stations and metro stations near you and next trips to them;
- real-time itineraries by public transport, carpooling and cycling, with the possibility of saving your favorite places to find them easily;
- next visits to your lines in real time from your home page;
- maps of public transport networks accessible even offline;
- and finally, customizable pedestrian routes according to your profile for walking sections.
To help you prepare your journeys as well as possible, passenger information is also at the heart of the Île-de-France Mobilités application. Indeed, you will find at a glance the current disruptions on the network, the work in progress or planned on your line, or the Twitter feeds of the lines that have them for detailed information in real time.
A new name: Île-de-France Mobilités
As you may have noticed, the Île-de-France transport network has gained a unique visual identity that is deployed every day on new buses, trams, trains and metros. His goal? To allow you to easily identify the means of transport and services we offer! In this sense, your application, which was previously called Vianavigo, and which has come a long way since 2012 (!), now includes the identity and name of Île-de-France Mobilités.
If you want to download the application that allows you to prepare your journeys and load your Navigo pass, it's here:
Finally, if you are looking for details on how the app works, these pages may be useful: