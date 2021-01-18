Vianavigo becomes the Île-de-France Mobilités application and integrates the loading of the Navigo pass via iPhone

To help you prepare your journeys as well as possible, passenger information is also at the heart of the Île-de-France Mobilités application. Indeed, you will find at a glance the current disruptions on the network, the work in progress or planned on your line, or the Twitter feeds of the lines that have them for detailed information in real time.

A new name: Île-de-France Mobilités

As you may have noticed, the Île-de-France transport network has gained a unique visual identity that is deployed every day on new buses, trams, trains and metros. His goal? To allow you to easily identify the means of transport and services we offer! In this sense, your application, which was previously called Vianavigo, and which has come a long way since 2012 (!), now includes the identity and name of Île-de-France Mobilités.

If you want to download the application that allows you to prepare your journeys and load your Navigo pass, it's here: