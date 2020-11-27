The first train of the T13 Tram has arrived in Versailles!
The train was first separated into two parts in the Valenciennes construction workshop. This makes it possible to transport it to the Versailles Matelots maintenance and storage site (SMR), where it can now be reassembled.
The other 10 trainsets will be delivered gradually from the Alstom construction workshop in Valenciennes. Next stop in January, where you will be able to discover the images of the assembled train.
New modern trains
With a length of 42 metres, the Tram T13 trains have 250 seats, 90 of which are seated. They will bring you real comfort for all your trips in Yvelines!
These "tram-train" type trains will take advantage of the Grande Ceinture Ouest by focusing on the speed of the train, but also on the urban performance of the tram on dedicated urban tracks. This system reduces travel times while fitting perfectly into an urban and suburban setting!
The T13 tram will connect Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Saint-Cyr-l'École, and will also serve the cities of Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Noisy-le-Roi, Bailly and Versailles.