The first train of the T13 Tram has arrived in Versailles!

New modern trains

With a length of 42 metres, the Tram T13 trains have 250 seats, 90 of which are seated. They will bring you real comfort for all your trips in Yvelines!

These "tram-train" type trains will take advantage of the Grande Ceinture Ouest by focusing on the speed of the train, but also on the urban performance of the tram on dedicated urban tracks. This system reduces travel times while fitting perfectly into an urban and suburban setting!