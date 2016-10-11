2016 Assises de la mobilité en Île-de-France on 23 November 2016

The 2015 winners of the Mobility Trophies

In 2015, the Assises rewarded six projects:

The Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council has set up a proactive approach to improve the attractiveness of the bus network through a programme to "reduce bus traffic difficulties". This programme aims to address the difficulties of bus traffic in a comprehensive, coherent and prioritised manner and to improve their regularity in the long term.

Created in 2012, Le Triporteur is a company whose objective is to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents by offering a practical and fast bicycle maintenance and repair service as close as possible to cyclists and their journeys. Le Triporteur is itinerant and offers its services in various places in Île-de-France (stations and markets). It is present in a dozen sites several times a month.

The city of Fontenay-sous-Bois was also distinguished in this category for the development and implementation of a signposting plan for active modes. The municipality has structured this signposting around four routes in order to make the use of walking and cycling more attractive. These four routes, which cross the city, are characterized by a color, a symbol and a name offering a new reading of the territory to citizens. This project takes into consideration all inhabitants and their mode of transport, including people with disabilities, and proposes routes that are sheltered from motorised traffic.

In 2013, the municipality of Ollainville adopted its Road Accessibility Plan (PAVE), which is also a tool in the choice and prioritization of roads to be rehabilitated on the municipal territory. The municipality of Ollainville then included in the 2012 and 2013 budget years the repair and accessibility of 2 streets for people with reduced mobility.

Since 2009, the Communauté d'agglomération de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, with the Versailles – Yvelines Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the DELTAS SQY business association, has been working on its territory to develop and run inter-company travel plans (PDIE). IDPs are concerted approaches at the level of economic activity zones that aim to reduce pollution linked to road traffic by promoting alternative travel solutions.

In a context of strong e-commerce development in France, a new solution has been created to collect parcels: the Pickup Station. This service gives customers of online merchant sites the opportunity to have their food delivered to lockers called Pickup Station. Flexible in use, accessible and open to a wide range of hours, they are currently deployed in 110 locations in the Île-de-France region. This service reduces the number of kilometres travelled in the city by delivery vehicles.