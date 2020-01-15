[Alert⚠️] Fraudulent websites and emails concerning the Navigo refund
A complaint has been filed. If you have been a victim of this scam, we invite you to report it on the website of the Ministry of the Interior at the following link:
https://www.internet-signalement.gouv.fr/PortailWeb/planets/Accueil!input.action
Be extremely careful, fraudulent sites concerning Navigo compensation have been reported. We remind you that only one platform will be set up at the mondedommagementnavigo.com address and that it will be open by the end of January.