Favourable opinion of the Commission of Inquiry for tram 10

The project owners, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) and the Department, respond to the commission's opinion in an official document, the Project Declaration, which formalises their commitments following the conclusions of the public inquiry.

The Council of the Île-de-France Transport Union thus approves the Tram 10 Project Declaration, confirming its general interest.

The Project Declaration will soon be submitted to the Hauts-de-Seine Department for approval, which will allow the Hauts-de-Seine Prefect to decide on the public utility of the project, an essential step for the continuation of the studies and the start of the work.

Tram 10 will connect La Croix de Berny (Antony) to Place du Garde (Clamart). It will cross the municipalities of Antony, Châtenay-Malabry, Plessis-Robinson and Clamart, thus serving many urban facilities and projects.