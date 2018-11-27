Christening of the Eole tunnel boring machine in Courbevoie

A new generation of rolling stock

The future RER line E will be equipped with new-generation equipment 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilité: the RER-NG, the future RER of Île-de-France.

Under the impetus of Valérie Pécresse, Île-de-France Mobilités has embarked on an ambitious policy to accelerate the renewal and renovation of trains with the aim of improving the regularity of the lines and the comfort of passengers in the Ile-de-France region. With more than 700 trains to be replaced or renovated between 2016 and the end of 2021, this is the largest modernisation programme for a train fleet ever carried out in such a short period of time in Europe.

Specially designed for the dense area, the future RER-NG will improve the regularity of the RER E extended to the west, as well as lines B and D. A major technological leap, these new high-capacity trains (1,860 passengers) will offer more comfort to users: real air conditioning, USB sockets, pleasant lighting, accessibility for people with reduced mobility and complete video protection. This new equipment has been the subject of close collaboration between Alstom, SNCF and Île-de-France Mobilités. It has spacious interchange platforms, a fully open architecture (without separation between the carriages) with spaces on one level at the ends of the train and others on two levels to facilitate the boarding and disembarkation of users, as well as their movement in the train.

As part of the extension of the RER E to the west, a contract for 130 trainsets has been signed for an investment of €1.8 billion, entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités. They will run as soon as they are commissioned to Nanterre-La-Folie in 2022. Once the entire program is completed, there are 255