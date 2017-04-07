Very promising results for the autonomous shuttles being tested on the Charles de Gaulle bridge

New experiments underway, and to come

Easymile's EZ10 shuttle has already been tested by RATP Dev on 16 and 17 March at the University of Texas at Austin as part of the SXSW Festival of Music, Film and Interactive Media. It is also being tested from 5 April to 8 May in Boulogne-sur-Mer, via CTB, a subsidiary of RATP Dev and operator of the Marinéo network, in partnership with the City of Boulogne-sur-Mer and the Communauté d'agglomération du Boulonnais. In the Ile-de-France region, it is within CEA Saclay that the shuttles will mark a next step to offer an internal service to the site in May.

The RATP, Île-de-France Mobilités and the City of Paris are also preparing a new experiment, between the Château de Vincennes and the Bois de Vincennes Floral Park, which will be set up in the coming months.

RATP, which is leading the public transport component of the government's Nouvelle France Industrielle – "Autonomous Vehicles" plan, has a wealth of expertise to offer in this area: management and supervision of a fleet of vehicles (the RATP Group operates 15,000 buses worldwide), engineering, operation and maintenance of automatic systems in the rail sector.