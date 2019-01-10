Budget 2019: Investments ever more sustained
Strengthening the offer and facilitating travel
Île-de-France Mobilités has budgeted an additional€133 millionfor 2019 tostrengthen the offer and facilitate travel with more bus lines in the outer suburbs, more frequencies and more buses at night.2019 will also be the year of the commissioning of thenew Tram 4 branchto Montfermeil, the launchof the newlong-term electric bike rentalserviceand the implementation of the system allowingfree park-and-ride facilities (outside Paris).
To facilitate and encourage motorists to use public transport, from 1 March 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités will offer local authorities who wish to do so the opportunity to finance free parking spaces in their labelled park-and-ride facilities, outside Paris, for holders of an annual Navigo Pass. This long-term parking subscription system will operate on registration and will be gradually implemented by the partner communities. Today, this represents up to 17,000 parking spaces near stations that can benefit from this system and by the end of 2021, it will be 27,000 spaces.
Investments on the rise
The Ile-de-France Region and Ile-de-France Mobilités are engaged in an unprecedented €24 billion modernisation project across the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network between 2016 and 2025.
The 2019 budget confirms the pace of massive investment undertaken to improve daily travel in Île-de-France. Over the past 3 years, 252 new or renovated trains on the Ile-de-France network have been put into service. In 2019, 126 new additional trains will run with the aim of 700 new or renewed trains by the end of 2021.
In addition to these, more than 1000 electric buses will be added to bring the energy transformation of buses like nowhere else in Europe. They will contribute to the unprecedented effort to strengthen the bus offer with nearly 500 lines created or strengthened.
These investments are divided into 3 areas:
- €1.1 billion to modernise rolling stock and improve passenger comfort (acquisition and renovation), €744 million in 2018
- €240 million to improve the quality of service and make transport simpler (accessibility, new ticketing services, better real-time passenger information)
- €114 million to develop new lines and offer even more services (Tram 1, 4, 9, 10, 12, 13 and cable A).
Transport for all
The 2019 budget confirms Île-de-France Mobilités' commitment to making transport accessible to all Ile-de-France residents, with the continuation of the €1.4 billion programme of accessibility work to make 60% of the stations on the Île-de-France rail network fully accessible, as well as:
- €37 million for social tariffs for mobility assistance (Amethyst package, mobility vouchers)
- €16 million for transport adapted to specific needs (PAM disability service, on-demand transport, etc.)
- €138 million to ensure school transport for all pupils in the Ile-de-France region (Imagine R cards, special routes, transport for disabled pupils).
Île-de-France Mobilités is working to improve the accessibility of transport in Île-de-France. Offers services adapted to people with reduced mobility, accelerates the adaptation of transport accessible to all, improves passenger information to better anticipate journeys.