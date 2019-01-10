Budget 2019: Investments ever more sustained

Investments on the rise

The Ile-de-France Region and Ile-de-France Mobilités are engaged in an unprecedented €24 billion modernisation project across the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network between 2016 and 2025.

The 2019 budget confirms the pace of massive investment undertaken to improve daily travel in Île-de-France. Over the past 3 years, 252 new or renovated trains on the Ile-de-France network have been put into service. In 2019, 126 new additional trains will run with the aim of 700 new or renewed trains by the end of 2021.