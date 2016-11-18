Bus line 20: a new link between Villepinte, Villiers-le-Bel, Gonesse and Arnouville in 30 minutes
The inhabitants of the east of the Val d'Oise will be able to access the facilities and jobs located along the RER B without having to make a connection at the Gare du Nord. Its route, about ten kilometres long, crosses 6 municipalities (Arnouville, Gonesse, Aulnay-sous-Bois, Roissy-en-France, Tremblay-en-France and Villepinte) and includes 8 stations.
Grand Paris of Buses and Hybrid Buses
This new line is part of the Grand Paris des Buses, a plan to improve bus networks, and accompanies major urban and economic developments. This sector will also see the arrival in a few years of the large EuropaCity complex and line 17, the automatic metro of the Grand Paris Express, with a station in the Gonesse Triangle.
It will facilitate access to business parks such as Paris Nord 2 or the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport platform.
The hybrid buses used also save energy and reduce their CO2 emissions.