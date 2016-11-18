Bus line 20: a new link between Villepinte, Villiers-le-Bel, Gonesse and Arnouville in 30 minutes

Grand Paris of Buses and Hybrid Buses

This new line is part of the Grand Paris des Buses, a plan to improve bus networks, and accompanies major urban and economic developments. This sector will also see the arrival in a few years of the large EuropaCity complex and line 17, the automatic metro of the Grand Paris Express, with a station in the Gonesse Triangle.

It will facilitate access to business parks such as Paris Nord 2 or the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport platform.

The hybrid buses used also save energy and reduce their CO2 emissions.