Cable 1: let's go for the first cable car in the Ile-de-France region!
Cable 1: what is it?
The Cable 1 is a cable car and it is even the first in Île-de-France! From mid-2025, it will link Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton along a 4.5 km route and 5 stations.
With cabins with 10 seats, fully accessible, the Cable 1 will naturally be integrated into the Ile-de-France fare.
Why a cable car?
To meet the particular constraints of this territory, which is crossed by numerous cuts (railway lines, road infrastructure) and is distinguished by a marked relief.
The result: isolated areas far from heavy transport networks (metro or train) and buses that are no longer able to respond effectively to the needs of residents and employees.
More information about cable1.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
In concrete terms, what will this change?
Innovative and freed from traffic constraints, Cable 1 will provide a concrete response to the daily travel difficulties of the inhabitants of these municipalities in the Val-de-Marne and will directly serve more than 20,000 inhabitants and 6,000 jobs.
Which stations will be served?
Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve Saint-Georges will be connected by 5 resorts: Créteil – Pointe du Lac, Temps Durables, Émile Zola, Émile Combes and Bois Matar.
Cable 1: 2025 target
Cable 1 is now very concrete. On 7 May, Île-de-France Mobilités signed a €110 million contract with the DOPPELMAYER France SAS consortium (leader) / SPIE BATIGNOLLES GC / France TRAVAUX / EGIS RAIL / ATELIER SCHALL, FOR THE DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF Cable 1.
Once this first stage has been validated, work will be able to start in 2022, with commissioning in mid-2025.