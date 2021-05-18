Cable 1: let's go for the first cable car in the Ile-de-France region!

Cable 1: what is it?

The Cable 1 is a cable car and it is even the first in Île-de-France! From mid-2025, it will link Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton along a 4.5 km route and 5 stations.

With cabins with 10 seats, fully accessible, the Cable 1 will naturally be integrated into the Ile-de-France fare.