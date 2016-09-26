Cable A-Téléval public consultation from 26 September to 28 October 2016

Five meetings are scheduled to meet you:

Pointe du Lac resort: Thursday, September 29 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bois Matar district: Tuesday 4 October from 4.30 pm to 7 pm

Temps Durable district: Thursday 6 October from 4.30 pm to 7 pm

at the Valenton market: Sunday 9 October from 10 am to 12.30 pm

Emile Zola district: Tuesday 11 October from 4.30 pm to 7 pm

A presentation of the project followed by a moment of work and exchange is also offered via two public meetings:

public meeting in Limeil-Brévannes: Thursday 13 October at 7pm

public meeting in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges: Thursday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

All these meetings and public meetings are open to all, without registration.