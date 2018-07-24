The first cable car in Île-de-France reaches a new milestone
An innovative mode of transport, to meet specific needs
As part of its ambitious project to develop the transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is developing new mobility solutions to meet the specific needs of the regions and make it easier for Ile-de-France residents to get around. The urban cable car is an attractive and innovative mode of transport that makes it possible to overcome urban breaks to serve landlocked and hard-to-reach areas. It can thus cross railways, roads, high-voltage lines, as well as rivers and major reliefs efficiently and at a lower cost. Cable transport is thus perfectly complementary to the "traditional" modes of transport Metro, Tram and Bus.
Cable, a new mode of transport in Île-de-France. It is more relevant for crossing urban cuts. It promotes intermodality, it is an urban cable car, it is accessible to all. Cable- A Téléval
Cable A: an essential project for the service of the south of Val-de-Marne
Cable A – Téléval will connect the municipalities of Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. It will have 5 stations for a 4.5km route crossing the TGV and rail freight railway lines, the national road 406 and a high-voltage line. The objective of the project isto meet the growing travel needs of the population and to open up the districts of Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges by connecting them to metro line 8 and the bus network.
This new transport line will offer a journey time of less than 20 minutes between the stations of Bois Matar and Pointe du Lac. This reliable and fast mode of transport saves significant time for users and reduces road traffic on the roads in the area. Consultation and preliminary studies made it possible to choose the best route, while limiting the impact of the project on the landscape, local residents and the natural environment as much as possible. This route also allows easy connections with the metro and the bus network.
The approval by Île-de-France Mobilités of the Schema of Principle, the public inquiry file, and the financing agreement for the pre-project studies allows the project to enter the concrete and pivotal phase of the public inquiry conducted from the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019. The cost of this project, which is unprecedented in the region, is estimated at €132 million, financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council, and the Île-de-France Region.
The project at a glance
Cable A – Téléval, will serve 4 cities (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Valenton, Limeil-Brévannes and Créteil) on a 4.5 km long route with 5 stations.
The route of the Cable A - Téléval, Crétail Pointe du lac, metro 8, Bus 393, 117, 23, K. Bois Matar, Bus J1,J2,G1,G2
This mode of transport will ensure reliable and regular travel times: less than 20 minutes between Bois Matar and Pointe du Lac. With opening hours aligned with those of the metro (5:30 a.m. – 1 a.m.), and a frequency of less than 30 seconds between each cabin, Cable A will be able to carry up to 1600 passengers per hour and per direction. The expected attendance is 12,000 users per day.
10-seater booth, video protection and call terminals in each booth, station accessible to people with reduced mobility.