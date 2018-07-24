The first cable car in Île-de-France reaches a new milestone

This new transport line will offer a journey time of less than 20 minutes between the stations of Bois Matar and Pointe du Lac. This reliable and fast mode of transport saves significant time for users and reduces road traffic on the roads in the area. Consultation and preliminary studies made it possible to choose the best route, while limiting the impact of the project on the landscape, local residents and the natural environment as much as possible. This route also allows easy connections with the metro and the bus network.

The approval by Île-de-France Mobilités of the Schema of Principle, the public inquiry file, and the financing agreement for the pre-project studies allows the project to enter the concrete and pivotal phase of the public inquiry conducted from the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019. The cost of this project, which is unprecedented in the region, is estimated at €132 million, financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council, and the Île-de-France Region.