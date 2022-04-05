C1 Cable Skin: Here are the results of your votes!
To dress up the C1 Cable, you have chosen design 3!
To dress the very first cable car in Île-de-France - actually more of a gondola, by the way, we explain the difference just below - which will run between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, you have opted for a design that "smiles".
Your future cabin will therefore display a dynamic, positive and curved graphic approach.
Cable car, gondola: what are the differences?
Even if the generic term to describe a cabin that carries passengers attached to a cable is quite generally "cable car", the future C1 cable is in reality... a gondola!
But then, how do you find your way around?
- The cable car is, in general, made up of two large cabins, with very large capacities, which operate on a back and forth movement, one cabin goes in one direction and then returns in the other direction.
- The gondola makes a "unidirectional" movement, i.e. the cabins always move in the same direction, following a loop. The cabins of a gondola have smaller capacities (10 people seated, as part of the C1 project).