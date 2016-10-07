Campaign to combat fraud in public transport in Île-de-France
The different types of fraud:
- Ticket fraud or "visible" ticket fraud, which consists of travelling without a valid and validated ticket.
- Price fraud, which consists of using a reduced rate without having the corresponding proof.
- Distance fraud, which corresponds to the use of an invalid ticket in all travel zones.
New legislation to better combat fraud
Law No. 2016-339 of 22 March 2016, known as the Le Roux-Savary Law "on the prevention and fight against incivility, against attacks on public security and against terrorist acts in public passenger transport", strengthens the prerogatives of transport operators and provides new tools to strengthen security, fight fraud and clarify the framework for the intervention of their agents.