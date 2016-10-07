Campaign to combat fraud in public transport in Île-de-France

New legislation to better combat fraud

Law No. 2016-339 of 22 March 2016, known as the Le Roux-Savary Law "on the prevention and fight against incivility, against attacks on public security and against terrorist acts in public passenger transport", strengthens the prerogatives of transport operators and provides new tools to strengthen security, fight fraud and clarify the framework for the intervention of their agents. Read more: Anti-fraud campaign