Campaign to combat harassment in transport
"Let's never minimize sexual harassment"
- According to a 2016 Fnaut survey, 87% of female public transport users say they have already been victims of sexist harassment, sexual harassment, sexual assault or rape on public transport.
- Of the women interviewed by Fnaut for the study already mentioned, 46% were in a situation where they did not react or were unable to react.
In order to show their concern and commitment to the fight against sexual harassment in transport, the Île-de-France Region, Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF Transilien are launching a vast communication campaign from 5 March 2018.
Never minimize sexual harassment, victims or witnesses, sound the alarm! agent, call, phone 3117, SMS, app 3117;
Call and number recorded even if hidden. Free service and call. SMS and number saved even if hidden. SMS price from your carrier.
Numbers accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please note that these numbers do not replace those of the emergency department: 15 SAMU | 17 Font | 18 firefighters | 112 emergency Europe.
The aim of this campaign is to raise awareness among passengers on the subject, to make them responsible and to involve them by showing that everyone has a role to play in the fight against harassment. It is also an opportunity to remind people of the right reflexes by providing information on the different tools available to report a bullying situation:
- The alert number: 31 17
- SMS 31 17 7
- The app 31 17
- Call terminals
- Agents present in transport
A widely distributed campaign
Out-of-home and digital
More than 4,100 posters will be deployed on the RATP and SNCF Transilien networks between 5 and 27 March. And nearly 4,750 posters will also be visible on all RATP buses, between 5 and 19 March. Nearly 11,000 posters on the SNCF Transilien networks, for one month, starting March 6.
The campaign will be relayed on the websites www.ratp.fr, www.transilien.com, www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, SNCF and RATP mobile applications, social networks (Facebook, SNCF and Île-de-France Mobilités, line blogs and Twitter feeds RATP, Île-de-France Mobilités, Région Île-de-France, SNCF Transilien) and an e-mailing will be sent to SNCF and RATP subscribers. In the Ile-de-France trains, digital screens will broadcast visuals of the campaign.
A campaign also carried out by agents in the field
On 5 and 6 March, 3 stands run by RATP agents will be set up in the Saint-Lazare station (lines 3, 9, 13 and 14) and Gare de Lyon (RER A, lines 1 and 14.) in order to offer a place of exchange and awareness to passengers:
- March 5 morning from 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Gare de Lyon;
- March 6 morning from 8:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Gare de Lyon and Saint-Lazare
More than 55,000 information leaflets will be available at the information desks of RATP and SNCF Transilien stations and stations. These leaflets, intended for all travellers, remind you of the right reflexes to raise the alarm as a victim or witness of an attack.
An awareness-raising system that will last
Information messages on the means of alerting in the event of sexual harassment will be broadcast in stations via 3,000 information screens in real time with announcements broadcast in the RATP and SNCF spaces.
15,142 stickers have already been affixed to trains on the SNCF network:
- in all Transilien trains and RER trains,
- in all stations in Île-de-France.
For more information: