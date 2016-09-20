Campaign to combat fraud in public transport in Île-de-France

All urban transport operators are victims of this phenomenon. In the context of the current economic crisis, the financial impact is considerable for the carriers but also for the organising authority (Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF)). Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), has set ambitious targets for operators.

An information campaign shared between Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), RATP, SNCF and the Île-de-France region, aims to remind passengers of the civic stakes of fraud as well as the toughening of the penalties incurred since the promulgation of the Savary-Le Roux law "relating to the prevention and fight against incivility, against attacks on public safety and against terrorist acts in public passenger transport"