Interactive map of the progress of the tunnel boring machines for the extension of Metro line 14
The tunnel boring machines carry out both the excavation of the subsoil, the support of the land crossed and the actual construction of the tunnel. They operate 24 hours a day, 6 days a week.
You can follow their progress from an interactive map on the website of the Line 14 extension project.
The position of each tunnel boring machine is updated every two weeks in order to show sufficient progress, i.e. about 150 metres at an average rate of 12 metres per day. A counter indicates the number of metres of tunnels dug out of the 5800 planned in total.
Extension of metro line 14
The first stage of the New Greater Paris automatic metro, the extension of line 14 from Saint-Lazare to Mairie de Saint-Ouen, has the priority objective of relieving congestion on line 13. With 4 new stations (Pont Cardinet, Porte de Clichy, Clichy Saint-Ouen RER and Mairie de Saint-Ouen), line 14 will serve districts of the north-west of the metropolitan area in full development.