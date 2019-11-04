Passenger Information Challenge: discover the 2019 winners!
The podium of the 2019 Passenger Information Challenge
Île-de-France Mobilités unveiled the names of the 2019 winners during the awards evening. These winners were offered the signing of a financing agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and coaching-type support to implement their solution in the Ile-de-France region.
1st prize : State-of-the-art technology to optimise travellers' journeys in disrupted situations – Geotwin
The Geotwin team with Stéphane Beaudet
Based on the latest technological advances, Geotwin proposes a thorough overhaul of the algorithms for recommending alternative routes, taking into account the projection of the network into the future (flow transfer in particular). Their solution thus makes it possible to prevent the phenomena of congestion and re-incident in the event of a disturbed situation.
Testimonial: "The decision-making tool developed by GeoTwin allows Île-de-France Mobilités to make real-time decisions on the redistribution of the traffic load on its networks. It has other interesting potential, in particular its integration with MaaS applications. The study made it possible, thanks to in-depth work with algorithms, to establish proposals for alternative routes taking into account the risks of overloading (current state of the network and future in view of the proposed redirections) and thus to prevent the phenomena of congestion and over-incident in the event of a disrupted situation. »
2nd prize: Real-time passenger information – Nextérité
The Nextérité team with Stéphane Beaudet
Nextérité provides real-time mobility information services thanks to semantic and Artificial Intelligence algorithms. Their NextAlert solution, a collaborative real-time transport information engine, assesses transport conditions from different sources, including social networks, in order to provide reliable, accurate, real-time passenger information and to inform passengers via SMS of network disruptions.
Testimony: " The Ile-de-France Mobilités Challenge was intense and exciting: intense, because we had to set up a journey alert service very quickly in a context of strikes; Fascinating, because it allowed us to experiment with Ile-de-France residents of all profiles and to concretely validate the key features of an effective and easy-to-use trip alert application. This new version of trip alert for passengers is now an additional module of our NextAlert mobility information engine. Thank you to the Challenge team for their support and responsiveness! We hope that this NextAlert Trajet service can be used in Île-de-France in the future. »
3rd prize: An intelligent multimodal mobility platform, allowing the grouping of VTC/Taxis rides – Uppli
The Uppli Team
Uppli is developing an intelligent multimodal mobility platform, offering a dynamic multimodal journey calculation service. Their LaPoole solution makes it possible to group VTC/Taxi rides between several travelers, thus offering an additional alternative in the event of a disrupted situation.
Testimony: "It is a great pride for Uppli to have been among the 2019 winners of the Passenger Information Challenge. We would like to thank Île-de-France Mobilités for the resources made available to us, which have enabled us to grow our "LaPoole" solution, thanks in particular to the partnerships instilled by IDFM, which has enabled us to accelerate the development of our service offerings, as well as to the support provided on fundraising, which has made possible an ambitious prospect for the evolution of our product and its business model. For Uppli, still a young start-up, this challenge is a real asset for the continuation of our development, in particular thanks to the reference endorsement of a key player in mobility such as Île-de-France Mobilités. Thank you! »
Jury's Favourite Prize: Mutual aid between passengers in transport to facilitate mobility for all – Faciligo
The Faciligo team
With its solution for mutual aid between travellers, Faciligo won over the Challenge Jury, which awarded it a "coup de coeur" prize. Faciligo connects travellers with reduced mobility or in vulnerable situations with travellers who want to lend a hand, to facilitate everyone's mobility on all types of journeys.
The challenge's awards ceremony, during which the podium was unveiled, was held on October 17, in the presence of Stéphane Beaudet, vice-president of the Île-de-France region. It was an opportunity to bring together the players in innovation and mobility in Île-de-France.
The challenge team would like to thank all the participants, as well as all those who contributed to the success of this first edition!