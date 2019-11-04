Passenger Information Challenge: discover the 2019 winners!

Based on the latest technological advances, Geotwin proposes a thorough overhaul of the algorithms for recommending alternative routes, taking into account the projection of the network into the future (flow transfer in particular). Their solution thus makes it possible to prevent the phenomena of congestion and re-incident in the event of a disturbed situation.

Testimonial: "The decision-making tool developed by GeoTwin allows Île-de-France Mobilités to make real-time decisions on the redistribution of the traffic load on its networks. It has other interesting potential, in particular its integration with MaaS applications. The study made it possible, thanks to in-depth work with algorithms, to establish proposals for alternative routes taking into account the risks of overloading (current state of the network and future in view of the proposed redirections) and thus to prevent the phenomena of congestion and over-incident in the event of a disrupted situation. »

