Transport and solidarity: do you know the Mobility Voucher?

Who is the Mobility Voucher for?

Young people in the process of integration

In Île-de-France, mobility vouchers can be awarded to young people engaged in an integration programme developed with the help of a professional adviser from the reception network - with the exception of vocational training and apprenticeship internships for which specific transport aid already exists.

Continuing vocational training trainees under 26 years of age

These young people, who are involved in regional schemes that allow them to benefit from free transport, have access to the Chèque Mobilité scheme during the period of registration for the course until their free Navigo pass is issued.

The poorest people

Upon evaluation by the social action services, very disadvantaged people can benefit from the Mobility Voucher, in the form of one-off assistance.