Choose the design of the metro for the future lines 15, 16 and 17

A historic order for the Île-de-France Mobilités network

With 200 km of additional lines and 68 new stations, the Grand Paris Express is a structuring project for the Île-de-France region that will facilitate travel from suburb to suburb. For the operation of lines 15, 16 and 17, Île-de-France Mobilités and the Société du Grand Paris have ordered up to 183 new trains, designed by Alstom.

These new high-capacity rail-running metros will be able to run at up to 110 km/h in driverless automatic mode and will consist of 6-car trains on line 15, and 3 cars on lines 16 and 17. The first trains will leave the factory in 2022 for the first commercial service scheduled for 2024.

These trains will be made available to future operators by Île-de-France Mobilités , which will thus have access to new-generation equipment, benefiting from the latest technologies and offering high performance. The travel experience will combine comfort and speed.