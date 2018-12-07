Choose the design of the metro for the future lines 15, 16 and 17
A design at the service of the traveller, with trains:
- Accessible: Wide doors allow you to get on and off the train quickly and safely. Access for people with reduced mobility is possible on the entire train and spaces are reserved for people in wheelchairs and people with children in strollers or luggage
- Comfortable: ventilation, temperature and lighting are controlled and modulated according to the time of day to create a soothing atmosphere. In addition, the lighting on the platform is reinforced when passengers get on and off. The extra-wide windscreen offers a panoramic view of the tunnel protrusion and the stations.
- Modern and connected: large and numerous dynamic information screens are integrated along the entire length of the train and all passenger information is made consistent with that of the network. USB sockets therefore offer a way to recharge your mobile phone to continue using your means of communication while travelling.
- Secure: lighting under the seats reinforces the perception of a safe space and the trains are 100% video-protected.
A historic order for the Île-de-France Mobilités network
With 200 km of additional lines and 68 new stations, the Grand Paris Express is a structuring project for the Île-de-France region that will facilitate travel from suburb to suburb. For the operation of lines 15, 16 and 17, Île-de-France Mobilités and the Société du Grand Paris have ordered up to 183 new trains, designed by Alstom.
These new high-capacity rail-running metros will be able to run at up to 110 km/h in driverless automatic mode and will consist of 6-car trains on line 15, and 3 cars on lines 16 and 17. The first trains will leave the factory in 2022 for the first commercial service scheduled for 2024.
These trains will be made available to future operators by Île-de-France Mobilités , which will thus have access to new-generation equipment, benefiting from the latest technologies and offering high performance. The travel experience will combine comfort and speed.
Discover the result of the consultation that took place in December 2018:
You have chosen! This is the face of the future metro of lines 15, 16 and 17 of the Grand Paris Express. Île-de-France Mobilités has launched the acquisition of the first 53 trainsets (€680 million) https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Ile-de-France-Mobilites-engage-680-millions-d-euros-pour-les-53-premeres-rames-du-metro-du-Grand-Paris-Express.pdf ...#TransportsIDF@GdParisExpress
Thank you! Nearly 13,000 of you voted to choose the design of the metro lines 15, 16 and 17