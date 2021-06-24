RER B: choose the design of your new train

MI20, from November 2025, will be:

146 new-generation trains that increase user comfort (video surveillance, air conditioning, optimised dynamic passenger information) and are adapted to the specific needs of line B

Trains that are 104 meters long, organized into 7 short cars (compared to current 4-car trains), in order to meet the constraints of gaps with many curved platforms on the line

Wider and 2-level cars (depending on the constraints of UFR loads and positioning of equipment on the roof)

+20% of seats compared to the current renovated MI79/MI84 trainsets and 1070 total seats

And half of the spaces accessible on the same level

26% priority seats

And of course: USB sockets to charge your devices, large and numerous information screens , a temperature adjusted according to the situation, soothing lighting and 100 % video-protected trains.

At the same time, the deployment of these MI20 trains on line B in 2025 will require major adaptations to the infrastructure (platform heights, power supply reinforcements) but also to the maintenance workshops (creation of a new workshop in Mitry and adaptation of the existing workshop in Massy).

So, which RER B are you going to vote for?