RER B: choose the design of your new train
From November 2025, 3 years earlier than originally planned, a new train will run on the RER B line: the MI20.
Île-de-France Mobilités wanted this new rolling stock to be as close as possible to your expectations: more accessible, more spacious, more comfortable.
And because this train will be at the service of the people of the Ile-de-France region, we are launching a major consultation: you will be able to vote for the design of your new RER B!
The "face" of the train, interior organisation and aesthetics: we offer you the choice between 3 identities for your future RER B. Three identities that highlight, each in their own way, the fundamentals of this new daily train.
The consultation runs until July 31, 2021.
Inside, outside: it's up to you to vote!
The consultation focuses on the exterior design and elements of the interior fittings.
Bout-avant: what do you think?
Outside, you will be able to choose between 3 "front end" proposals (this is the "face" of the train)
Which one do you prefer?
Which interior design will you choose?
Inside, you will have the choice between 3 "packs" of fittings that include seats, grip bars (to hold you on) and different lighting.
Update on MI20
MI20, from November 2025, will be:
- 146 new-generation trains that increase user comfort (video surveillance, air conditioning, optimised dynamic passenger information) and are adapted to the specific needs of line B
- Trains that are 104 meters long, organized into 7 short cars (compared to current 4-car trains), in order to meet the constraints of gaps with many curved platforms on the line
- Wider and 2-level cars (depending on the constraints of UFR loads and positioning of equipment on the roof)
- +20% of seats compared to the current renovated MI79/MI84 trainsets and 1070 total seats
- And half of the spaces accessible on the same level
- 26% priority seats
- And of course: USB sockets to charge your devices, large and numerous information screens , a temperature adjusted according to the situation, soothing lighting and 100 % video-protected trains.
At the same time, the deployment of these MI20 trains on line B in 2025 will require major adaptations to the infrastructure (platform heights, power supply reinforcements) but also to the maintenance workshops (creation of a new workshop in Mitry and adaptation of the existing workshop in Massy).