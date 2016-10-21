Choice of the northern route and the "Grands Pêchers" station for the extension of the metro line 1
The choice to have the extension of line 1 pass through the Grands Pêchers station has the advantage of serving both the inhabitants of Montreuil and Fontenay-sous-Bois. This choice has several advantages: much shorter work times and less significant impact on homes and traffic.
The extension in a few figures
- 3 new stations on the Metro line 1
- Approximately 5 km of route
- A metro every 1 minute 45 minutes during the morning rush hour
- 6-7 min journey between Château de Vincennes and Val de Fontenay
- 3 stations and choice of route to the north
The extension of the Metro line 1 from Château de Vincennes will have three new stations:
- a station in Rigollots (Fontenay-sous-Bois);
- an intermediate station at the Grands Pêchers (Montreuil)
- a terminus in Val de Fontenay (East or South).
Numerous connections with the transport network
- Train RER A
- Train RER E
- Metro line 15
- Future extension of tram 1
- And many bus lines
Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the Region, the State and all the partners (Department, Cities, RATP) will continue the project on the basis of this unique route. Île-de-France Mobilités will continue the studies to produce the public inquiry file. The public inquiry is planned for 2018.
