Choice of the northern route and the "Grands Pêchers" station for the extension of the metro line 1

The choice to have the extension of line 1 pass through the Grands Pêchers station has the advantage of serving both the inhabitants of Montreuil and Fontenay-sous-Bois. This choice has several advantages: much shorter work times and less significant impact on homes and traffic.

The extension in a few figures

  • 3 new stations on the Metro line 1
  • Approximately 5 km of route
  • A metro every 1 minute 45 minutes during the morning rush hour
  • 6-7 min journey between Château de Vincennes and Val de Fontenay
  • 3 stations and choice of route to the north

The extension of the Metro line 1 from Château de Vincennes will have three new stations:

  • a station in Rigollots (Fontenay-sous-Bois);
  • an intermediate station at the Grands Pêchers (Montreuil)
  • a terminus in Val de Fontenay (East or South).

Numerous connections with the transport network

  • Train RER A
  • Train RER E
  • Metro line 15
  • Future extension of tram 1
  • And many bus lines

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the Region, the State and all the partners (Department, Cities, RATP) will continue the project on the basis of this unique route. Île-de-France Mobilités will continue the studies to produce the public inquiry file. The public inquiry is planned for 2018.

More information: Extension of Tram 1 from Noisy-le-Sec to Fontenay-sous-Bois