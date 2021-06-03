COB instructions for use: discovering a bus operations centre

What is a Bus Operations Centre?

On a daily basis, the agents call it the "COB" and under this technical acronym, it is the nerve center of your bus line that comes alive.

Because the Bus Operations Centre is essential to your daily transport: the feeding and cleaning of the buses, their storage and maintenance, but also the reception and administration of staff, the organisation of the service.

The COBs can accommodate from 20 to 300 buses.