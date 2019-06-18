Committee for the evaluation of the improvement of the transport offer in Île-de-France for the year 2017

This committee is chaired by Jean-Paul Bailly, former Chairman and CEO of RATP and former Chairman of the La Poste group. It brings together:

  • Yves Crozet, Professor at the University of Lyon and former Director of the Laboratory of Planning, Economics and Transport,
  • Marc Pélissier, President of the Association of Transport Users FNAUT Île-de-France,
  • Yves Ramette, former Managing Director of SNCF Réseau Île-de-France and former Deputy Managing Director of RATP.
Submission of the report of the Committee for the Evaluation of the Transport Offer in Île-de-France to Valérie Pécresse on 11 June 2019

The committee has already produced two reports for the years 2016 and 2017. The report for the year 2017 pursues several approaches:

  • A general overview of the evolution of public transport in Île-de-France in 2017,
  • A cross-sectional analysis of the Île-de-France tramway network,
  • A further analysis of the measures presented in the 2016 evaluation report and for which updated data were available,
  • A detailed evaluation of a selection of seven measures, implemented or completed in 2017: commissioning of the Tram 11 express, construction of a new bus depot in Vélizy-Villacoublay, deployment of double-deck trains on the RER A, evolution of the offer on the RER A (and jointly on the L North line), evolution of the offer of the J North line, reinforcement of the nocturnal network of Noctilien bus lines and deployment of security measures in transport.

The 2016 report is also available here or on the dedicated presentation page.