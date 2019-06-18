Committee for the evaluation of the improvement of the transport offer in Île-de-France for the year 2017
This committee is chaired by Jean-Paul Bailly, former Chairman and CEO of RATP and former Chairman of the La Poste group. It brings together:
- Yves Crozet, Professor at the University of Lyon and former Director of the Laboratory of Planning, Economics and Transport,
- Marc Pélissier, President of the Association of Transport Users FNAUT Île-de-France,
- Yves Ramette, former Managing Director of SNCF Réseau Île-de-France and former Deputy Managing Director of RATP.
The committee has already produced two reports for the years 2016 and 2017. The report for the year 2017 pursues several approaches:
- A general overview of the evolution of public transport in Île-de-France in 2017,
- A cross-sectional analysis of the Île-de-France tramway network,
- A further analysis of the measures presented in the 2016 evaluation report and for which updated data were available,
- A detailed evaluation of a selection of seven measures, implemented or completed in 2017: commissioning of the Tram 11 express, construction of a new bus depot in Vélizy-Villacoublay, deployment of double-deck trains on the RER A, evolution of the offer on the RER A (and jointly on the L North line), evolution of the offer of the J North line, reinforcement of the nocturnal network of Noctilien bus lines and deployment of security measures in transport.