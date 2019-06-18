Committee for the evaluation of the improvement of the transport offer in Île-de-France for the year 2017

This committee is chaired by Jean-Paul Bailly, former Chairman and CEO of RATP and former Chairman of the La Poste group. It brings together:

Yves Crozet, Professor at the University of Lyon and former Director of the Laboratory of Planning, Economics and Transport,

Marc Pélissier, President of the Association of Transport Users FNAUT Île-de-France,

Yves Ramette, former Managing Director of SNCF Réseau Île-de-France and former Deputy Managing Director of RATP.