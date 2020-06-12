Committee for the evaluation of the improvement of the transport offer in Île-de-France for the year 2018
Set up in 2016 by Valérie Pécresse in her capacity as President of Île-de-France Mobilités, this independent committee of experts aims to assess the scope and impact of the measures implemented by Île-de-France Mobilités.
This committee is chaired by Jean-Paul Bailly, former Chairman and CEO of RATP and former Chairman of the La Poste group. It brings together:
- Yves Crozet, Professor Emeritus at Sciences-Po Lyon and former Director of the Laboratory of Planning, Economics and Transport (LAET),
- Marc Pélissier, President of the Association of Transport Users FNAUT Île-de-France,
- Yves Ramette, former Managing Director of SNCF Réseau Île-de-France and former Deputy Managing Director of RATP.
The committee has so far produced three reports, one per year, for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. These reports cover several approaches:
- An annual general overview of the evolution of public transport in Île-de-France: evolution of the offer, traffic and quality of service on the entire Ile-de-France network, progress of works and projects, elements on the cost and financing of transport, etc.
- A detailed assessment of a selection of flagship measures, implemented or completed each year,
- A complementary analysis of the measures presented in the previous evaluation report and for which updated data are available.
The 2018 report focuses on the following measures:
- Investments to improve the operation of the RER D south,
- The carpooling incentive system via a networking platform,
- The experimentation of autonomous shuttles in two very different types of urban environments,
- The policy of bicycle parking in stations ("Véligo"),
- The development of dedicated bus lanes on the motorways of the Ile-de-France region.