Mobility Partners Committee: register
Are you interested in public transport in the Ile-de-France region and would like to give your opinion on its development? Île de France Mobilités is offering two Ile-de-France transport users the opportunity to join the Mobility Partners Committee, which is also made up of representatives of trade unions, employers, user associations and local elected officials.
What is the Mobility Partners Committee?
The Mobility Partners Committee is an advisory body that, for twenty years, has been promoting dialogue between mobility stakeholders and providing everyone with a better mutual understanding of the challenges facing the sector.
The Committee of Mobility Partners is consulted before each Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités to issue an opinion on the issues on the agenda.
How do I join the Mobility Partners Committee?
If you wish to become a member of this body, send your application (a cover letter and a CV) to the following address: [email protected]
The draw will be made among the complete applications.
Your application must be sent no later than October 17, 2025.
A (real) commitment
By becoming a member of the Partners' Committee, you commit to participating in all sessions, whether face-to-face and/or remote. The Committee meets approximately 6 times a year, during the day and the meetings last 2 to 3 hours. The term of office is for a non-renewable period of 3 years.
You also undertake to respect the confidentiality of files and debates.
The position of member of the Committee of Mobility Partners, like any other function of member of an Île-de-France Mobilités body, is not remunerated and is not subject to any expenses.
Do not hesitate to apply for this great adventure in the world of transport.