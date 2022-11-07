Mobility Partners Committee: register

A (real) commitment

By becoming a member of the Partners' Committee, you commit to participating in all sessions, whether face-to-face and/or remote. The Committee meets approximately 6 times a year, during the day and the meetings last 2 to 3 hours. The term of office is for a non-renewable period of 3 years.

You also undertake to respect the confidentiality of files and debates.

The position of member of the Committee of Mobility Partners, like any other function of member of an Île-de-France Mobilités body, is not remunerated and is not subject to any expenses.

Do not hesitate to apply for this great adventure in the world of transport.